Collector Turns Teacher During Surprise Visit To Schools In Odisha's Nayagarh

Similarly, Pandey tested the quality of mid-day meals and had lunch with the students. "I would like to send a message to all the teachers in the district that they are role models for children and society and their behaviour should reflect the values," said Agarwal. He warned teachers who violate the rules or set a bad example for their students.

Agarwal, accompanied by District Education Officer Chittaranjan Pandey held discussions with students and teachers on promotion of digital education, computer education and the way of teaching at the institutions. Agarwal took classes and asked the students various questions.

Pandey appreciated the quality of mid-day meals served at the schools. "We hope that the standards are maintained. We have taken action against those responsible for irregularities in mid-day meals in the last. We will monitor whether the arrangements made by the state government are being followed properly or not at the schools," he said.

Chahali High School Principal Niranjan Dash said, "The District Magistrate and the District Education Officer asked the students about the Digital Infrastructure Providers Association-DIPA (DIPA) classes. The District Education Officer assured that the shortage of classrooms and teachers will be resolved soon."

Abhipsa Mishra, a student said, "We eat well in our school and our issues are resolved promptly by our teachers. DEO Sir had his lunch with us and Collector Sir asked us about computers. In our school, computers are taught in our skill classes."