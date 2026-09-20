ETV Bharat / state

Collector Praises Chhattisgarh Teacher For Crossing Rivers With Infant Daughter To Reach School

The teachers of Dhuarpur Primary School cross a river, with one carrying an infant. ( ETV Bharat )

Balrampur: The teacher of a government primary school in a remote hamlet in Balrampur-Ramanujganj district under the Surguja division of Chhattisgarh has earned plaudits from the district collector for her dedication and sincerity.

She carries her nine-month-old infant daughter to the school in Dhaurpur under the Wadrafnagar block daily, crossing two swelling rivers. Her colleague also faces the same ordeal to ensure that the children don't lose out on their learning.

Balrampur shares borders with Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. Travelling between villages becomes difficult during monsoon as rising water levels in hilly streams and seasonal rivers disrupt daily life for villagers.

Dhaurpur, with only about 10 to 15 families, is one such area where rivers and streams overflow after rainfall. To facilitate the education of local children, the government established a primary school in 2005, which now has nine children and two female teachers.