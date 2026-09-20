Collector Praises Chhattisgarh Teacher For Crossing Rivers With Infant Daughter To Reach School
The Dhuarpur Primary School has two female teachers who take the arduous journey in every monsoon when the Moran and Iriya rivers are in spate.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
Balrampur: The teacher of a government primary school in a remote hamlet in Balrampur-Ramanujganj district under the Surguja division of Chhattisgarh has earned plaudits from the district collector for her dedication and sincerity.
She carries her nine-month-old infant daughter to the school in Dhaurpur under the Wadrafnagar block daily, crossing two swelling rivers. Her colleague also faces the same ordeal to ensure that the children don't lose out on their learning.
Balrampur shares borders with Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. Travelling between villages becomes difficult during monsoon as rising water levels in hilly streams and seasonal rivers disrupt daily life for villagers.
Dhaurpur, with only about 10 to 15 families, is one such area where rivers and streams overflow after rainfall. To facilitate the education of local children, the government established a primary school in 2005, which now has nine children and two female teachers.
The recent rains have increased the water levels of the Moran and Iriya rivers. Despite this, both the teachers risk crossing the swelling rivers to reach the Dhaurpur Primary School. Moved by their dedication, Balrampur collector Chandan Sanjay Tripathi has commended them.
The teachers said the children's future is of immense importance to them, and they brave the risks to make it to the school every day so that the students don't fall behind academically. These challenges arise specifically during the rainy season every year.
Karmila Toppo, one of the teachers, mentioned that she has been posted here since 2014 and has been crossing the rivers to reach the school every monsoon.
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