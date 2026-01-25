Collector Of Odisha's Koraput Withdraws Contentious Order Prohibiting Sale Of Non-Veg On R-Day
The collector's order invited public outrage and criticism with people questioning the rationale behind it.
Published : January 25, 2026 at 6:47 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The Collector of Odisha's Koraput on Sunday withdrew a controversial order that prohibited the sale of meat, fish, and eggs on Republic Day.
The reversal followed significant public outrage and criticism from local leaders, who termed the ban as 'arbitrary and unconstitutional'.
An order from Collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan stated, "In continuation of this Collectorate Letter No. 93, dated-23.01.2026 regarding prohibition on sale of Meat, Chicken, Fish, Egg and other non- vegetarian food items on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day Celebration, 2026 in Koraput District, and whereas the said instruction was issued purely on the suggestion of the District Level Republic Day Preparatory Committee. Now, after due consideration, the aforesaid Letter No. 93 dated 23.01.2026 is hereby revoked with immediate effect".
The initial order issued by Mahajan directed all the tehsildars, block development officers and executive officers of the district to issue a notification prohibiting sale of meat, chicken, egg, fish and other non-vegetarian items on Republic Day.
The order, however, did not explain the rationale behind the ban on the sale of non-vegetarian items. It was also unclear if the ban applied to non-vegetarian food in eateries and hotels across the district on the Republic Day. The order went viral on social media and drew sharp reactions from netizens. Some wanted to know how the government can impose restriction on food choices of people.
The initial letter issued by the Collector stated, "...You are hereby requested to issue an official notification in your jurisdiction prohibiting the sale of meat, chicken, fish, eggs, etc and other non-vegetarian items on 26th January 2026 for the occasion of the 77th Republic Day Celebration in Koraput district."
