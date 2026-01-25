ETV Bharat / state

Collector Of Odisha's Koraput Withdraws Contentious Order Prohibiting Sale Of Non-Veg On R-Day

Bhubaneswar: The Collector of Odisha's Koraput on Sunday withdrew a controversial order that prohibited the sale of meat, fish, and eggs on Republic Day.

The reversal followed significant public outrage and criticism from local leaders, who termed the ban as 'arbitrary and unconstitutional'.

An order from Collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan stated, "In continuation of this Collectorate Letter No. 93, dated-23.01.2026 regarding prohibition on sale of Meat, Chicken, Fish, Egg and other non- vegetarian food items on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day Celebration, 2026 in Koraput District, and whereas the said instruction was issued purely on the suggestion of the District Level Republic Day Preparatory Committee. Now, after due consideration, the aforesaid Letter No. 93 dated 23.01.2026 is hereby revoked with immediate effect".