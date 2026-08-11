ETV Bharat / state

Collective Efforts Must Be Made To Protect Jharkhand’s Rich Natural Resources: CM Soren

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday called for collective efforts to protect the state’s rich natural resources, contending that environmental conservation cannot be the responsibility of the government alone.

Soren made the remarks while addressing a gathering here on the occasion of the 77th ‘Van Mahotsava’. He said Jharkhand’s identity is closely linked to its rivers, forests and mountains, which are an integral part of the state’s culture and way of life.

Emphasis must be placed on their protection, nourishment and long-term survival, Soren said. “Environmental protection is a collective responsibility,” the CM said, adding that ‘Van Mahotsav’ programmes play an important role in creating awareness about conservation and biodiversity.

Soren also cautioned that unchecked development activities, deforestation, excessive extraction of minerals and groundwater, and disruption of natural river flow could create serious ecological imbalance.