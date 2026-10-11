ETV Bharat / state

Collect Stamps, Cherish Heritage: Gen Z Rediscovers Karnataka Through 'Philately Passport'

Bengaluru: An initiative in Karnataka has succeeded in reviving interest in stamps and postal memorabilia amongst youngsters. The Karnataka Postal Circle’s Philately Passport initiative is drawing a new generation of collectors to Bengaluru’s General Post Office (GPO).

Queues can be seen stretching nearly 2 km, with some visitors arriving early in the morning to secure a copy. The response reflects a renewed interest in stamp collecting and physical records of travel.

Participants at the Karnataka Postal Circle’s Philately Passport initiative (ETV Bharat)

The Karnataka Philately Passport is a pocket-sized physical travel and stamp-collecting booklet launched by India Post for the Karnataka Postal Circle that lets travellers document visits to over 100 heritage sites and landmarks across the state.

One can buy the booklet for Rs 600 at designated Post Offices or philatelic bureaus and follow it up with travel to the listed historical, cultural or natural landmarks in Karnataka. At the local Post Office near each site, one can buy and affix a postage stamp, then get an official Permanent Pictorial Cancellation (PPC), a custom ink stamp unique to that location. This is a domestic souvenir and hobby booklet.

The Postal Department made 8,000 copies of the passport available in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru and Belagavi on October 10 and 11 as part of the National Postal Week.

A Participant at the Karnataka Postal Circle’s Philately Passport initiative (ETV Bharat)

Chief Postmaster General of Karnataka, Swati Pandey told ETV Bharat, “On the request of the people, we have organised the second round of philately passport distribution with proper desks to guide them.”

Sources said that the passport is being sold on a first-come, first-served basis, with physical tokens issued to visitors. Online sales and advance bookings are not available. Bengaluru’s GPO has 3,500 copies, while the head post offices in Mysuru, Mangaluru and Belagavi have 1,500 copies each.

Part of the ‘I love Karnataka’ campaign, the passport carries the theme ‘Karnataka Heritage in Every Journey’. It features 100 permanent pictorial cancellations showcasing the state’s landmarks, history, wildlife, flora, fauna, textiles and cultural traditions.

Participants at the Karnataka Postal Circle’s Philately Passport initiative (ETV Bharat)

The collection includes Vidhana Soudha, Bannerghatta National Park, Nandi Hills and the Stone Chariot at Hampi. While Bengaluru offers civic landmarks and natural attractions, Mysuru is known for its royal heritage, Mangaluru for its coastal landscape and culture, and Belagavi for its historical significance.

As travellers visit more destinations, the passport becomes a personalised collection documenting their journeys.