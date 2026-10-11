Collect Stamps, Cherish Heritage: Gen Z Rediscovers Karnataka Through 'Philately Passport'
The 'Karnataka Philately Passport' is a pocket-sized physical travel and stamp-collecting booklet that lets travellers document visits to over 100 heritage sites and landmarks.
Published : October 11, 2026 at 7:20 PM IST|
Updated : October 11, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST
Bengaluru: An initiative in Karnataka has succeeded in reviving interest in stamps and postal memorabilia amongst youngsters. The Karnataka Postal Circle’s Philately Passport initiative is drawing a new generation of collectors to Bengaluru’s General Post Office (GPO).
Queues can be seen stretching nearly 2 km, with some visitors arriving early in the morning to secure a copy. The response reflects a renewed interest in stamp collecting and physical records of travel.
The Karnataka Philately Passport is a pocket-sized physical travel and stamp-collecting booklet launched by India Post for the Karnataka Postal Circle that lets travellers document visits to over 100 heritage sites and landmarks across the state.
One can buy the booklet for Rs 600 at designated Post Offices or philatelic bureaus and follow it up with travel to the listed historical, cultural or natural landmarks in Karnataka. At the local Post Office near each site, one can buy and affix a postage stamp, then get an official Permanent Pictorial Cancellation (PPC), a custom ink stamp unique to that location. This is a domestic souvenir and hobby booklet.
The Postal Department made 8,000 copies of the passport available in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru and Belagavi on October 10 and 11 as part of the National Postal Week.
Chief Postmaster General of Karnataka, Swati Pandey told ETV Bharat, “On the request of the people, we have organised the second round of philately passport distribution with proper desks to guide them.”
Sources said that the passport is being sold on a first-come, first-served basis, with physical tokens issued to visitors. Online sales and advance bookings are not available. Bengaluru’s GPO has 3,500 copies, while the head post offices in Mysuru, Mangaluru and Belagavi have 1,500 copies each.
Part of the ‘I love Karnataka’ campaign, the passport carries the theme ‘Karnataka Heritage in Every Journey’. It features 100 permanent pictorial cancellations showcasing the state’s landmarks, history, wildlife, flora, fauna, textiles and cultural traditions.
The collection includes Vidhana Soudha, Bannerghatta National Park, Nandi Hills and the Stone Chariot at Hampi. While Bengaluru offers civic landmarks and natural attractions, Mysuru is known for its royal heritage, Mangaluru for its coastal landscape and culture, and Belagavi for its historical significance.
As travellers visit more destinations, the passport becomes a personalised collection documenting their journeys.
The enthusiasm among young visitors has become a key feature of the initiative. Patalappa, one of the young collectors drawn to the passport, said it offered a way to combine collecting with travel and discovery. “The passport gives us a reason to visit new places, learn their history and keep a memory of every journey,” he said.
Another enthusiast, Akbar said the initiative could bring traditional hobbies back into focus. “We spend so much time on our phones. Collecting stamps gives us something real to hold on to while also helping us learn about Karnataka’s heritage,” he said.
Meanwhile, Bathappa highlighted the connection between stamps and local history. “Every place has a story and these pictorial cancellations help us remember that story. It makes exploring Karnataka more interesting,” he underlined.
On the other hand, Veena is of the opinion that the passport offers a lasting record of travel. “Photographs are easy to take on a phone but collecting stamps and cancellations gives us something special to preserve and look back on,” she said.
The perspectives of these youngsters reflect the initiative’s wider appeal among their generation interested in travel and heritage.
The Karnataka Postal Circle is also promoting letter writing through postcards that combine traditional correspondence with Augmented Reality (AR) features. The digital detox activity encourages visitors to put aside their phones and write to family and friends, reviving what Pandey described as the romance of letters and the joy of expressing care through writing.
Karnataka’s postal network has more than 9,000 post offices, around 80 per cent of which are in the rural areas. The Department hopes to use this reach to connect communities with heritage while making postal services relevant to younger generations.
Organised around World Post Day on October 9 and National Postal Week, the campaign follows the motto ‘Dak Sewa-Jan Sewa’. Through the passport, India Post aims to encourage exploration, preserve memories and bring people back to post offices.
For young collectors, the idea is simple - explore Karnataka, discover its stories and preserve each journey one stamp at a time.
Also Read