Dense Fog, ‘Very Poor’ AQI, Rain Amid 'Coldest Morning' In Delhi-NCR; Over 30 Trains Delayed
Delhi recorded 4.6°C in the morning, the lowest temperature this winter; yellow alert for dense to moderate fog, as AQI hovered between 318 and 325.
Published : January 9, 2026 at 11:26 AM IST
New Delhi: People in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to a “double attack” of cold wave: dense fog and rain on January 9. Light to moderate rainfall lashed several parts of the city, deepening the ongoing cold wave.
After days of cloudy skies and speculation about showers, rain finally began around 6 am, initially in South-East Delhi and later spreading across multiple areas of the capital. Dark clouds blanketed the sky and cold northwesterly winds accompanied the rain, making the morning particularly harsh for commuters.
The sudden change in weather caused a sharp dip in temperature. Several office-goers reported delays, and pedestrians complained of severe discomfort, saying the combination of rain and chilly winds made the cold almost unbearable.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded its coldest morning of the season, with the minimum temperature plunging to 4.6°C, about 2.3°C below the seasonal average.
Safdarjung recorded a low of 4.6°C, Palam 5°C, Lodhi Road 5.2°C, Ridge 5.4°C, while Aya Nagar dipped to 4.8°C, making it one of the coldest locations in the city. Trace rainfall was reported at Safdarjung and Lodhi Road, while Aya Nagar received 0.8 mm of rain.
The IMD has forecast light rain or drizzle at a few places, including Akshardham, India Gate, Lodhi Road, Nehru Stadium, RK Puram, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Tughlaqabad, IGNOU, Aya Nagar and Dera Mandi. Intermittent drizzle is also likely at isolated locations, including Mundaka, Paschim Vihar, Rajouri Garden, Dwarka, Najafgarh, and IGI Airport.
Dense to moderate fog is expected to persist across most parts of Delhi, prompting a yellow alert. Visibility is likely to remain low during the early morning and late-night hours.
The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 16-17°C, while the minimum may remain around 5-6°C.
The weather department has indicated that similar conditions, cold mornings, fog and partly cloudy skies, are likely to continue over the next three to four days, with no major change in temperature expected.
Dense Fog Disrupts Rail Services
Severe cold and dense fog across North India have significantly reduced visibility, disrupting rail operations. Due to poor visibility, loco pilots are forced to slow down trains as signals become difficult to spot, a precaution taken to ensure passenger safety.
More than 30 trains bound for Delhi from various states are currently running late, some by as much as 10 to 12 hours, causing widespread inconvenience. Many passengers were seen waiting for hours at stations, while others were advised to check the real-time train status before leaving home.
According to Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, foggy conditions are forcing trains to run at lower speeds. “Passenger safety is our top priority, and no compromise will be made,” he said.
New Delhi Railway Station
- 12429 Lucknow-New Delhi AC Superfast: 2 hrs 5 mins late
- 15565 Vaishali Express: 3 hrs 30 mins late
- 14030 Meerut Cantt-Shri Ganganagar Express: 1 hr 20 mins late
- 12919 Malwa Express: 6 hrs 8 mins late
- 12381 Poorva Express: 4 hrs 56 mins late
- 12275 New Delhi Humsafar: 4 hrs 47 mins late
- 12925 Paschim Express: 1 hr 20 mins late
- 14086 Haryana Express: 1 hr 38 mins late
- 20805 Visakhapatnam-New Delhi SF: 5 hrs 45 mins late
- 12417 Prayagraj Express: 4 hrs 22 mins late
- 12559 Shiv Ganga Express: 3 hrs 4 mins late
- 02569 Darbhanga-New Delhi Special: 7 hrs 40 mins late
- 12393 Sapt Kranti SF: 3 hrs 40 mins late
- 22417 Mahamana Express: 3 hrs 42 mins late
- 12730 Telangana SF Express: 3 hrs 49 mins late
- 12621 Tamil Nadu SF Express: 5 hrs 20 mins late
- 12823 Tejas Rajdhani: 2 hrs 8 mins late
- 12301 Rajdhani Express: 2 hrs 4 mins late
- 12627 Karnataka Express: 3 hrs 16 mins late
Anand Vihar Terminal
- 12557 Sapt Kranti Express: 2 hrs 47 mins late
- 15273 Satyagrah Express: 1 hr 20 mins late
- 12367 Vikramshila Express: 4 hrs 47 mins late
- 12541 Garib Rath: 2 hrs 47 mins late
- 12443 ANVT SF Special: 3 hrs 40 mins late
- 13257 Jansadharan Express: 4 hrs 12 mins late
- 15557 Amrit Bharat Express: 9 hrs 45 mins late
Hazrat Nizamuddin
- 22691 Rajdhani Express: 4 hrs 45 mins late
- 12919 Malwa Express: 6 hrs 32 mins late
- 12925 Paschim Express: 10 hrs 35 mins late
- 14309 Ujjaini Express: 1 hr 20 mins late
- 12409 Gondwana SF: 5 hrs 47 mins late
- 12447 UP Sampark Kranti: 5 hrs 35 mins late
- 12621 Tamil Nadu SF: 5 hrs 30 mins late
- 12723 Telangana SF: 4 hrs 3 mins late
- 12649 Sampark Kranti: 3 hrs 40 mins late
- 12627 Karnataka Express: 3 hrs 32 mins late
- 12221 Nizamuddin Rajdhani: 2 hrs 20 mins late
- 11841 Gita Jayanti Express: 4 hrs 16 mins late
Delhi Junction
- 14111 Kalindi Express: 4 hrs 18 mins late
- 12915 Ashram Express: 1 hr 30 mins late
- 14088 Runicha Express: 30 mins late
- 15658 Brahmaputra Express: 6 hrs 45 mins late
- 12225 Kaifiyat Express: 4 hrs 42 mins late
- 14217 Unchahar Express: 8 hrs 57 mins late
- 12203 Garib Rath: 1 hr 27 mins late
- 15705 Champaran Humsafar: 12 hrs 45 mins late
Air Quality In Delhi And NCR
Despite expectations that the rainfall would help wash away pollutants, Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the ‘Very Poor’ category on Friday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) hovered between 318 and 325 in the morning hours, while it was recorded at 289 a day earlier.
Several parts of the capital reported extremely high pollution levels, with Anand Vihar recording an AQI of 385, Chandni Chowk 335, Jahangirpuri 340, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 354, ITO 307, Ferozeshah Road 307, Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range 360, Dwarka Sector 8 346, Ashok Vihar 328, and Nehru Nagar touching 392.
Some locations recorded relatively lower but still unhealthy air quality, including IGI Airport T3 at 252, Alipur at 280, Aya Nagar at 299, Bawana at 276, Burari Crossing at 278, CRRI Mathura Road at 299, and DTU at 289.
Air quality in NCR cities remained equally concerning. Faridabad recorded an AQI of 308, Gurugram 312, Ghaziabad 306, Greater Noida 298, while Noida ranged between 301 and 370 at different monitoring stations.
Officials noted that although rainfall usually helps improve air quality, stagnant winds, high humidity, and dense fog have trapped pollutants near the ground, limiting improvement this time.
