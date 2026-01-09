ETV Bharat / state

Dense Fog, ‘Very Poor’ AQI, Rain Amid 'Coldest Morning' In Delhi-NCR; Over 30 Trains Delayed

New Delhi: People in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to a “double attack” of cold wave: dense fog and rain on January 9. Light to moderate rainfall lashed several parts of the city, deepening the ongoing cold wave.

After days of cloudy skies and speculation about showers, rain finally began around 6 am, initially in South-East Delhi and later spreading across multiple areas of the capital. Dark clouds blanketed the sky and cold northwesterly winds accompanied the rain, making the morning particularly harsh for commuters.

The sudden change in weather caused a sharp dip in temperature. Several office-goers reported delays, and pedestrians complained of severe discomfort, saying the combination of rain and chilly winds made the cold almost unbearable.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded its coldest morning of the season, with the minimum temperature plunging to 4.6°C, about 2.3°C below the seasonal average.

Safdarjung recorded a low of 4.6°C, Palam 5°C, Lodhi Road 5.2°C, Ridge 5.4°C, while Aya Nagar dipped to 4.8°C, making it one of the coldest locations in the city. Trace rainfall was reported at Safdarjung and Lodhi Road, while Aya Nagar received 0.8 mm of rain.

The IMD has forecast light rain or drizzle at a few places, including Akshardham, India Gate, Lodhi Road, Nehru Stadium, RK Puram, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Tughlaqabad, IGNOU, Aya Nagar and Dera Mandi. Intermittent drizzle is also likely at isolated locations, including Mundaka, Paschim Vihar, Rajouri Garden, Dwarka, Najafgarh, and IGI Airport.

Dense to moderate fog is expected to persist across most parts of Delhi, prompting a yellow alert. Visibility is likely to remain low during the early morning and late-night hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 16-17°C, while the minimum may remain around 5-6°C.

The weather department has indicated that similar conditions, cold mornings, fog and partly cloudy skies, are likely to continue over the next three to four days, with no major change in temperature expected.

Dense Fog Disrupts Rail Services

Severe cold and dense fog across North India have significantly reduced visibility, disrupting rail operations. Due to poor visibility, loco pilots are forced to slow down trains as signals become difficult to spot, a precaution taken to ensure passenger safety.

More than 30 trains bound for Delhi from various states are currently running late, some by as much as 10 to 12 hours, causing widespread inconvenience. Many passengers were seen waiting for hours at stations, while others were advised to check the real-time train status before leaving home.