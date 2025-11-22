ETV Bharat / state

Cold Wave Intensifies In Kashmir; Srinagar Freezes At Minus 2 Degrees Celsius

Shikaras anchored in the Dal lake in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir ( IANS )

Jammu: Cold wave has intensified across Kashmir valley with Pulwama and Shopian in south each freezing at the lowest night temperature of minus 3.9 degrees followed by Srinagar, which recorded minus 2 degrees Celsius.

Amid dry weather, there is no forecast of any rain or snow in the next few days leading to a considerable dip in the night temperature in Kashmir valley.

Shikaras row in the Dal Lake on a cold foggy day in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (IANS)

As per the data shared by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), most of the stations in Kashmir valley recorded low temperatures during the night.