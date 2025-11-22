Cold Wave Intensifies In Kashmir; Srinagar Freezes At Minus 2 Degrees Celsius
According to a weather department official, the dry and cold weather is likely to continue in the valley till the end of this month.
Jammu: Cold wave has intensified across Kashmir valley with Pulwama and Shopian in south each freezing at the lowest night temperature of minus 3.9 degrees followed by Srinagar, which recorded minus 2 degrees Celsius.
Amid dry weather, there is no forecast of any rain or snow in the next few days leading to a considerable dip in the night temperature in Kashmir valley.
As per the data shared by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), most of the stations in Kashmir valley recorded low temperatures during the night.
Pahalgam recorded minus 3.5, Sonamarg recorded minus 3.1 degrees celsius, Qazigund recorded minus 1.4 degrees celsius, Kupwara minus 2.1, Kokernag minus 1, Gulmarg minus 1.5 and Konibal minus 3.5.
In Jammu region, Jammu city recorded the lowest temperature of 11 degrees during the night, Banihal 0.6 degrees celsius, Batote 5 degrees celsius, Katra 10.2 degrees celsius, Bhaderwah 1.28 degrees celsius and Kathua recorded 9 degrees celsius of minimum temperature.
In a statement issued here, a spokesperson for the Srinagar centre of the Meteorological Department, shallow to moderate fog is likely to continue at many places of Kashmir Division and isolated places of Jammu div. Further fall in both maximum and minimum temperature by 1-2°C after 22nd November onwards, he said.
Kashmir valley is bracing for the 40-day-long extreme period of winter, locally known as 'Chilai Kalan', which commences on December 21. During 'Chilai Kalan', temperatures largely remain sub-zero throwing a multi-pronged challenge to the locals in terms of freezing of drinking water pipes, slippery roads and bone-chilling cold.
