Cold Wave Intensifies In Delhi-NCR; Air Quality Improves Slightly But Remains 'Poor'

Low visibility in Delhi during the early hours as the minimum temperature dips to 6.4°C. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Fresh snowfall in the Himalayas has intensified the winter chill in North India. The residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region saw a sharp drop in temperatures. Strong northwesterly winds made Wednesday the season's coldest day so far.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a maximum temperature of 23.7°C in Delhi, 1.6°C below normal. The minimum temperature fell to 6.4°C, 3.1°C below the seasonal average. This signals an early onset of a cold wave.

IMD officials said cold winds will continue for the next 48 hours. On Thursday morning, shallow fog and reduced visibility are expected in parts of Delhi and NCR. Despite later sunshine, the maximum may stay at 23°C. The minimum could fall to 6°C.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Friday. Residents are cautioned about a possible cold wave, especially in outer Delhi, where temperatures may drop to 4-6°C. Night-time cooling will intensify as dry northwesterly winds persist, lowering humidity and causing more surface heat loss.

IMD expects mostly clear skies on December 5, with no rainfall in the forecast. The cold spell may last into the weekend. A significant weather change is likely only if a western disturbance arrives next week.

Air Quality Update In Delhi-NCR

Delhi’s air quality improved slightly on Thursday morning, but pollution levels remained worrisome. At 10 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data placed the city’s AQI at 298, in the 'poor' category.