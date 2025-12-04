Cold Wave Intensifies In Delhi-NCR; Air Quality Improves Slightly But Remains 'Poor'
Icy winds from the hills pushed Delhi temperatures below normal, prompting a cold-wave alert, while the city’s AQI remained unhealthy.
Published : December 4, 2025 at 10:35 AM IST
New Delhi: Fresh snowfall in the Himalayas has intensified the winter chill in North India. The residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region saw a sharp drop in temperatures. Strong northwesterly winds made Wednesday the season's coldest day so far.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a maximum temperature of 23.7°C in Delhi, 1.6°C below normal. The minimum temperature fell to 6.4°C, 3.1°C below the seasonal average. This signals an early onset of a cold wave.
IMD officials said cold winds will continue for the next 48 hours. On Thursday morning, shallow fog and reduced visibility are expected in parts of Delhi and NCR. Despite later sunshine, the maximum may stay at 23°C. The minimum could fall to 6°C.
The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Friday. Residents are cautioned about a possible cold wave, especially in outer Delhi, where temperatures may drop to 4-6°C. Night-time cooling will intensify as dry northwesterly winds persist, lowering humidity and causing more surface heat loss.
IMD expects mostly clear skies on December 5, with no rainfall in the forecast. The cold spell may last into the weekend. A significant weather change is likely only if a western disturbance arrives next week.
Air Quality Update In Delhi-NCR
Delhi’s air quality improved slightly on Thursday morning, but pollution levels remained worrisome. At 10 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data placed the city’s AQI at 298, in the 'poor' category.
Still, many stations reported ‘very poor’ air quality. Key AQI readings included:
- Chandni Chowk: 329
- RK Puram: 339
- Rohini: 338
- Bawana: 344
- Vivek Vihar: 320
- Siri Fort: 325
- Wazirpur: 321
- Anand Vihar: 315
- Ashok Vihar: 307
- Sonia Vihar: 300
Stations like IGI Airport (255), Alipur (286), Aya Nagar (272) and IIT Delhi (284) had a ‘Poor’ AQI. Only Mandir Marg (186) monitoring station improved to ‘Moderate’.
In the larger NCR, air quality remained Poor in Noida (307) and Ghaziabad (305), with AQI readings of ‘Very Poor’. Meanwhile, Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 286, Faridabad (209) and Gurugram (288), all in the 'Poor’ category.
On Wednesday, several parts of Delhi entered the ‘Severe’ category. At least 14 stations recorded an AQI over 401, according to CPCB’s early-morning data.
Actions Against Pollution Crisis
To fight the pollution crisis, the Centre and the Delhi government have intensified actions:
- The Union Environment Ministry ordered 2,254 high-pollution industrial units to install Online Continuous Emission/Effluent Monitoring Systems (OCEMS) and Air Pollution Control Devices (APCD) by year-end.
- Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announced a high-powered committee of senior officials, IIT experts, and scientists. They will monitor pollution and suggest rapid interventions.
- Anti-smog guns, road sweepers, and water sprinklers are operating in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon, and Greater Noida.
- MCD has been tasked to ensure 8,000 km of city roads are pothole- and dust-free. Construction sites must have proper fencing and dust-control measures.
