Cold Wave Intensifies After Fresh Snowfall In Kashmir; Gulmarg Freezes At Minus 6.5 Degrees Celsius
Higher reaches in the valley received fresh snowfall on New Year while the precipitation evaded the plains.
Published : January 3, 2026 at 11:38 AM IST
Srinagar: A biting cold wave intensified across the region Saturday as Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of -1.5 degrees Celsius, while parts of Ladakh plunged below -11 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Centre.
While the summer capital hovered just below the freezing point, the tourist hub of Gulmarg in north Kashmir emerged as the coldest spot in the valley, recording a low of -6.5 degrees Celsius.
The intensity of the "Chillai Kalan," the traditional 40-day period of harshest winter, was felt most acutely in the Ladakh region too. Kargil recorded the day's lowest temperature at -11.2 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Leh at -10.6 degrees Celsius.
In South Kashmir, the hill station of Pahalgam saw the mercury settle at -5.2 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Shopian and Pulwama recorded -4.7°C and -3.9°C respectively. Likewise, Anantnag recorded -3.0°C and Qazigund -2.6°C.
In contrast, the Jammu maintained relatively higher temperatures, though still chilly. Jammu city recorded a minimum of 7.9 degrees Celsius, while the Banihal saw a low of 2.7 degrees Celsius.
Meteorological officials indicate that the dry weather pattern is likely to persist for the next 48 hours. A weak Western Disturbance is expected to approach the region around January 5 or 6, which may bring isolated light snowfall to the higher reaches of North and Central Kashmir.
"The skies are expected to remain generally cloudy with occasional sunny intervals through January 5. January 6 will be generally cloudy with possibility of light snow over isolated higher reaches of North and Central Kashmir. From January 7th till 15, skies will remain partly cloudy," a weather official said. "Dense to very dense fog is expected at few places over plains of Jammu division in next three days."
