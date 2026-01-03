ETV Bharat / state

Cold Wave Intensifies After Fresh Snowfall In Kashmir; Gulmarg Freezes At Minus 6.5 Degrees Celsius

A scenic view of snow-covered hills and surroundings following fresh snowfall, in Sonamarg on Friday, January 2, 2026. ( IANS )

Srinagar: A biting cold wave intensified across the region Saturday as Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of -1.5 degrees Celsius, while parts of Ladakh plunged below -11 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Centre.

While the summer capital hovered just below the freezing point, the tourist hub of Gulmarg in north Kashmir emerged as the coldest spot in the valley, recording a low of -6.5 degrees Celsius.

The intensity of the "Chillai Kalan," the traditional 40-day period of harshest winter, was felt most acutely in the Ladakh region too. Kargil recorded the day's lowest temperature at -11.2 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Leh at -10.6 degrees Celsius.

In South Kashmir, the hill station of Pahalgam saw the mercury settle at -5.2 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Shopian and Pulwama recorded -4.7°C and -3.9°C respectively. Likewise, Anantnag recorded -3.0°C and Qazigund -2.6°C.