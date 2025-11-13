ETV Bharat / state

Cold Wave Intensifies Across Kashmir; Srinagar Freezes At Minus 2.1°C

Srinagar: The cold wave has tightened its grip across Jammu and Kashmir with the mercury in Srinagar plummeting to minus 2.1 degrees Celsius, the coldest night of the season so far, according to the Meteorological (MeT) Department on Thursday.

As per the morning bulletin of the Meteorological Centre Srinagar, sub-zero temperatures were recorded across most parts of the Valley amid clear skies and calm conditions.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir was the coldest place in the Valley, with the temperature dipping to minus 3.8°C, closely followed by Kupwara in north Kashmir where the minimum settled at minus 2.5°C. Qazigund, often referred to as the gateway to Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2.6°C, while Gulmarg, the world-famous ski resort, registered sub-zero conditions as well. Kokernag recorded relatively higher night temperatures.

In Jammu division, the plains witnessed comparatively mild conditions. Jammu city recorded a high of 26.4°C and a low of 10.2°C, while Katra reported a minimum of 9.5°C. Hill stations such as Banihal (0.1°C), Batote (2.9°C), and Bhaderwah (1.0°C) also recorded significant dips in night temperatures, signalling the steady onset of winter across the region.