Cold Wave Intensifies Across Kashmir; Srinagar Freezes At Minus 2.1°C
Pahalgam was the coldest place where night temperature plummeted to minus 3.8°C, closely followed by Kupwara.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : November 13, 2025 at 12:28 PM IST
Srinagar: The cold wave has tightened its grip across Jammu and Kashmir with the mercury in Srinagar plummeting to minus 2.1 degrees Celsius, the coldest night of the season so far, according to the Meteorological (MeT) Department on Thursday.
As per the morning bulletin of the Meteorological Centre Srinagar, sub-zero temperatures were recorded across most parts of the Valley amid clear skies and calm conditions.
Pahalgam in south Kashmir was the coldest place in the Valley, with the temperature dipping to minus 3.8°C, closely followed by Kupwara in north Kashmir where the minimum settled at minus 2.5°C. Qazigund, often referred to as the gateway to Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2.6°C, while Gulmarg, the world-famous ski resort, registered sub-zero conditions as well. Kokernag recorded relatively higher night temperatures.
In Jammu division, the plains witnessed comparatively mild conditions. Jammu city recorded a high of 26.4°C and a low of 10.2°C, while Katra reported a minimum of 9.5°C. Hill stations such as Banihal (0.1°C), Batote (2.9°C), and Bhaderwah (1.0°C) also recorded significant dips in night temperatures, signalling the steady onset of winter across the region.
Director MeT, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, told ETV Bharat that there is no forecast of any wet spell for the next one week. “The weather is expected to remain mainly dry across Jammu and Kashmir till November 17, with night temperatures likely to stay nearly unchanged during this period,” he said.
He added that a slight improvement in night temperatures is expected after November 17, lasting for two to three days before the cold intensifies again later in the month.
The MeT Department has advised residents and tourists to take necessary precautions during early morning and late evening hours as temperatures continue to hover below normal across most parts of the Union Territory.
