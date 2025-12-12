Cold Wave In Telangana | Temperatures Below 10 Degrees Celsius In 26 Districts
As many as 13 districts of Telangana recorded temperatures below 8 degrees Celsius.
Hyderabad: Severe cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated pockets in Hanmakonda, Medak, and Sangareddy districts of Telangana, stated the India Metereological Department (IMD) on Friday.
As temperatures drop, people are feeling the cold and many districts have recorded unusually low temperatures this winter season. As per IMD, cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Rangareddy districts. A record low of 5.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Patancheru, on the outskirts of Hyderabad and in Ginnedhari of the Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district from Wednesday night to Thursday morning.
Temperatures below 10 degrees were recorded in as many as 26 districts across the southern state. The fact that 13 districts recorded below 8 degrees shows the severity of the cold wave.
The IMD said that the cold wave is continuing due to winds blowing from the northeastern parts of the country towards Telangana.
It warned that the same situation will continue on Friday and Saturday as well, and temperatures are likely to drop by up to 4 degrees below normal. It indicated that night temperatures are likely to be recorded below 10 degrees in all districts except Jangaon. 'Orange' warnings have been issued for 32 districts.
In Telangana's capital, Hyderabad, temperatures are unusually low. People are wearing warm clothes while venturing out of their houses. People wearing sweatshirts, sweaters are seen doing morning walks in the city and on its outskirts.
