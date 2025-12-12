ETV Bharat / state

Cold Wave In Telangana | Temperatures Below 10 Degrees Celsius In 26 Districts

Hyderabad: Severe cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated pockets in Hanmakonda, Medak, and Sangareddy districts of Telangana, stated the India Metereological Department (IMD) on Friday.

As temperatures drop, people are feeling the cold and many districts have recorded unusually low temperatures this winter season. As per IMD, cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Rangareddy districts. A record low of 5.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Patancheru, on the outskirts of Hyderabad and in Ginnedhari of the Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district from Wednesday night to Thursday morning.

Temperatures below 10 degrees were recorded in as many as 26 districts across the southern state. The fact that 13 districts recorded below 8 degrees shows the severity of the cold wave.