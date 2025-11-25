Cold Wave Grips Kashmir; Srinagar Freezes At Minus 3.1°C
The Meteorological Department has forecast cold and dry weather to prevail for the next couple of days and slight rise in temperature afterwards.
Published : November 25, 2025 at 11:48 AM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir shivered through another icy night on Tuesday as temperatures dipped below freezing across most parts of the Valley, with Srinagar recording –3.1°C, according to the India Meteorological Department’s Meteorological Center Srinagar.
The cold tightened its grip across south and central Kashmir. Pahalgam dropped to –4.4°C, while Pampore plunged to –4.5°C and Pulwama and Shopian hit –5.0°C and –5.4°C, respectively, making Shopian the coldest inhabited location in the Valley.
Gulmarg, the famous ski resort, reported –1.2°C, while the higher reaches continued to witness severe conditions. At the strategic mountain corridor, Zojila Pass again touched –16°C, matching Monday’s reading.
The outskirts of the capital were also colder than the city center. Srinagar Airport recorded –4.2°C, compared to –3.1°C in the main city.
North Kashmir districts showed a similar freeze. Kupwara logged –3.4°C, Bandipora –3.8°C, Rafiabad –4.1°C and Baramulla –4.3°C. In central Kashmir, Budgam settled at –3.7°C, while Ganderbal reached –2.4°C. Tourist locations like Sonamarg also experienced biting cold at –3.8°C.
In the Jammu division, the plains remained comparatively warmer, though night temperatures still stayed below normal. Jammu city recorded 9.8°C, while Katra logged 9.1°C. Mountain towns, however, continued to experience a winter chill. Banihal dipped to –0.5°C, Bhaderwah recorded 0.4°C, and Ramban 4.8°C. The Jammu Airport station measured 9.6°C.
Ladakh remained in a deep freeze. Kargil recorded –8.8°C, colder than Leh at –8.5°C, while the desert valley of Nubra registered –6.6°C.
Meteorologists attributed the sharp drop to persistent dry weather and clear night skies that allow rapid heat loss from the surface. “These conditions are likely to continue for the next couple of days before a slight rise in minimum temperatures,” an IMD official said.
