Cold Wave Grips Kashmir; Srinagar Freezes At Minus 3.1°C

A man looks on as icicles are formed on branches of a tree, during a cold winter morning, at Pahalgam, in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. ( PTI )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir shivered through another icy night on Tuesday as temperatures dipped below freezing across most parts of the Valley, with Srinagar recording –3.1°C, according to the India Meteorological Department’s Meteorological Center Srinagar. The cold tightened its grip across south and central Kashmir. Pahalgam dropped to –4.4°C, while Pampore plunged to –4.5°C and Pulwama and Shopian hit –5.0°C and –5.4°C, respectively, making Shopian the coldest inhabited location in the Valley. Gulmarg, the famous ski resort, reported –1.2°C, while the higher reaches continued to witness severe conditions. At the strategic mountain corridor, Zojila Pass again touched –16°C, matching Monday’s reading. Icicles are formed on branches of a tree, seen on a cold winter morning, at Pahalgam, in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. (PTI)