Cold Wave Continues Unabated In Kashmir; Srinagar Records Minus 1.9 Degrees Celsius
The cold and dry weather conditions are expected to continue for the next couple of days with no major snowfall.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 10, 2025 at 12:05 PM IST
Srinagar: The Kashmir Valley woke up to another icy morning on Wednesday as temperatures continued their steady slide. Srinagar recorded a minimum of minus 1.9 degrees Celsius, while the high-altitude Zojila Pass remained the coldest spot with minus 18.0 degrees.
According to the Meteorological department's Srinagar centre, Gulmarg recorded a minimum night temperature of minus 5.5 degrees. Kupwara followed closely at minus 4.2 degrees while Shopian dropped to minus 4.3 degrees. Baramulla saw the mercury dipping to minus 4.5 degrees. Pahalgam and Srinagar Airport shared the same low of minus 3.6 degrees.
Budgam touched minus 3.0 degrees, while Pampore, Bandipora, and Anantnag recorded lows around minus 2.5 to minus 2.6 degrees. Qazigund and Sonamarg both stood at minus 1.6 degrees. Even normally milder pockets such as Kokernag and Awantipora dipped to minus 1.8 degrees. Kulgam and Ganderbal were slightly less cold but still below freezing at minus 0.6 degrees and minus 0.9 degrees.
Night temperatures in the Jammu region remained comparatively milder. Jammu city recorded 8.4 degrees and its airport station noted a similar reading of 8.7 degrees. Katra stayed the warmest in the division at 9.5 degrees. At the same time, cooler towns such as Samba at 3.3 degrees and Rajouri at 2.0 degrees hinted at a steady arrival of winter in the plains as well. Bhaderwah was the coldest in Jammu at 0.8 degrees. Banihal, Ramban, Batote, Reasi, Doda and Kishtwar hovered between 5 and 6.5 degrees.
In the Union Territory of Ladakh, the cold wave held firm. Leh shivered at minus 5.5 degrees while Kargil was close behind at minus 5.1 degrees. The Nubra Valley recorded a low of minus 2.5 degrees, keeping the region firmly under subzero conditions.
For today, the IMD expects temperatures likely to fall with a minimum of minus 2 degrees and a maximum of 11 degrees. The day will start with mainly clear skies, although some clouding is expected toward the evening or night. No adverse weather warning has been issued.
For December 11, the minimum temperature is expected to dip further to minus 3 degrees while the maximum may stay near 11 degrees. Skies will largely remain clear early in the day before becoming partly cloudy by the evening or night.
Likewise, on December 12, the IMD forecasted a minimum of minus 2 degrees and a maximum close to 11 degrees. The day is likely to begin with partly cloudy conditions, followed by generally cloudy skies later in the afternoon or evening.
For December 13, temperatures are expected to hold steady at a minimum of minus 2 degrees and a maximum of around 11 degrees. The sky will remain partly cloudy initially and may turn generally cloudy as the day progresses. No warning has been issued.
