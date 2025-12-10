ETV Bharat / state

Cold Wave Continues Unabated In Kashmir; Srinagar Records Minus 1.9 Degrees Celsius

Srinagar: The Kashmir Valley woke up to another icy morning on Wednesday as temperatures continued their steady slide. Srinagar recorded a minimum of minus 1.9 degrees Celsius, while the high-altitude Zojila Pass remained the coldest spot with minus 18.0 degrees.

According to the Meteorological department's Srinagar centre, Gulmarg recorded a minimum night temperature of minus 5.5 degrees. Kupwara followed closely at minus 4.2 degrees while Shopian dropped to minus 4.3 degrees. Baramulla saw the mercury dipping to minus 4.5 degrees. Pahalgam and Srinagar Airport shared the same low of minus 3.6 degrees.

Budgam touched minus 3.0 degrees, while Pampore, Bandipora, and Anantnag recorded lows around minus 2.5 to minus 2.6 degrees. Qazigund and Sonamarg both stood at minus 1.6 degrees. Even normally milder pockets such as Kokernag and Awantipora dipped to minus 1.8 degrees. Kulgam and Ganderbal were slightly less cold but still below freezing at minus 0.6 degrees and minus 0.9 degrees.

Night temperatures in the Jammu region remained comparatively milder. Jammu city recorded 8.4 degrees and its airport station noted a similar reading of 8.7 degrees. Katra stayed the warmest in the division at 9.5 degrees. At the same time, cooler towns such as Samba at 3.3 degrees and Rajouri at 2.0 degrees hinted at a steady arrival of winter in the plains as well. Bhaderwah was the coldest in Jammu at 0.8 degrees. Banihal, Ramban, Batote, Reasi, Doda and Kishtwar hovered between 5 and 6.5 degrees.

In the Union Territory of Ladakh, the cold wave held firm. Leh shivered at minus 5.5 degrees while Kargil was close behind at minus 5.1 degrees. The Nubra Valley recorded a low of minus 2.5 degrees, keeping the region firmly under subzero conditions.