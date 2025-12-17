ETV Bharat / state

Cold Wave Continues Across Jammu Kashmir; Srinagar Shivers At -1.6°C, Zojila Records A Chilling -16°C

Srinagar: Cold wave continues to tighten its grip across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday, with Srinagar recording a minimum temperature of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, while Zojila Pass emerged as the coldest place in the region at a bone-chilling minus 16 degrees Celsius, according to data from the Meteorological Department.

In south Kashmir, Pulwama and Shopian were the coldest inhabited places, both registering a minimum of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius. Anantnag followed closely at minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, while Pampore recorded a temperature of minus 4.0 degrees Celsius. Baramulla settled at minus 3.5 degrees Celsius, Awantipora at minus 3.2 degrees Celsius and Qazigund at minus 3.0 degrees Celsius.

Srinagar Airport and Budgam recorded a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, while temperatures in Kupwara dipped to minus 2.2 degrees Celsius. Ganderbal recorded minus 1.4 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag was relatively milder at minus 0.1 degrees Celsius. Higher reaches such as Gulmarg and Sonamarg stayed above freezing, recording 1.6 degrees Celsius and 0.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In the Jammu region, night temperatures remained comparatively higher. Jammu city recorded a minimum of 9.0 degrees Celsius, while Katra settled at 11.1 degrees Celsius. Banihal and Bhaderwah both recorded 3.4 degrees Celsius, Udhampur 3.3 degrees Celsius and Rajouri 1.8 degrees Celsius. Ramban recorded 5.6 degrees Celsius, while Samba dipped to 4.1 degrees Celsius.

Ladakh also remained in the grip of intense cold, with Leh recording minus 6.3 degrees Celsius, Kargil minus 5.8 degrees Celsius and Nubra Valley minus 5.0 degrees Celsius.