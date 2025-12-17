Cold Wave Continues Across Jammu Kashmir; Srinagar Shivers At -1.6°C, Zojila Records A Chilling -16°C
The meteorological department has predicted light to moderate snowfall over the higher reaches of the Kashmir Division from December 20-21.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 17, 2025 at 12:29 PM IST
Srinagar: Cold wave continues to tighten its grip across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday, with Srinagar recording a minimum temperature of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, while Zojila Pass emerged as the coldest place in the region at a bone-chilling minus 16 degrees Celsius, according to data from the Meteorological Department.
In south Kashmir, Pulwama and Shopian were the coldest inhabited places, both registering a minimum of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius. Anantnag followed closely at minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, while Pampore recorded a temperature of minus 4.0 degrees Celsius. Baramulla settled at minus 3.5 degrees Celsius, Awantipora at minus 3.2 degrees Celsius and Qazigund at minus 3.0 degrees Celsius.
Srinagar Airport and Budgam recorded a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, while temperatures in Kupwara dipped to minus 2.2 degrees Celsius. Ganderbal recorded minus 1.4 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag was relatively milder at minus 0.1 degrees Celsius. Higher reaches such as Gulmarg and Sonamarg stayed above freezing, recording 1.6 degrees Celsius and 0.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.
In the Jammu region, night temperatures remained comparatively higher. Jammu city recorded a minimum of 9.0 degrees Celsius, while Katra settled at 11.1 degrees Celsius. Banihal and Bhaderwah both recorded 3.4 degrees Celsius, Udhampur 3.3 degrees Celsius and Rajouri 1.8 degrees Celsius. Ramban recorded 5.6 degrees Celsius, while Samba dipped to 4.1 degrees Celsius.
Ladakh also remained in the grip of intense cold, with Leh recording minus 6.3 degrees Celsius, Kargil minus 5.8 degrees Celsius and Nubra Valley minus 5.0 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department said that there was a possibility of light to moderate snow over the higher reaches of the Kashmir Division and light rain at many places of J&K towards the night of December 20 to December 21, late afternoon.
𝙒𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙐𝙥𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙅&𝙆— Meteorological Centre Srinagar (@metsrinagar) December 17, 2025
●20-21 Dec:Possibility of light to moderate snow over higher reaches of KMR div and light rain at many places of J&K towards 20 night to 21 late afternoon/evening.
●22 Dec:Light snow at isolated higher reaches.
●23-29:Partly cloudy pic.twitter.com/bWBxtPNApv
Similarly, light snowfall is expected at isolated higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir on December 22, 2025.
The cold conditions also disrupted air traffic at Srinagar airport, where four flights, including two operated by IndiGo and two by SpiceJet, were cancelled today.
According to Airport officials, four flights were cancelled today, and two of IndiGo's morning flights were cancelled yesterday. “Despite cancellation of two flights yesterday, flight operations remained largely normal, with 62 flights, including 31 arrivals and 31 departures, handling a total of 10,525 passengers,” the official said.
