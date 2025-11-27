Cold Wave and Pollution: Delhi’s Twin Crisis Deepens, Residents Say 'We Can’t Breathe'
Delhi-NCR woke up to a thick layer of toxic smog, with AQI levels reaching severe levels in many areas, even as temperatures fell sharply.
New Delhi: Amid persistent and severe air quality concerns in the capital, the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the ‘Very Poor’ category, a day after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) lifted Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III restrictions.
Delhi is the heartbeat of India, and over the years, it has become a city of dreams for millions. But now people outside the national capital are having second thoughts about staying there due to the ongoing pollution crisis.
Instability in pollution levels over many years has turned Delhi into the most polluted metropolitan city in the country, despite ongoing government measures.
But the question is: Will merely changing restrictions be enough to clean Delhi’s air? The 'toxic' air has affected people, who are looking for answers on when they will be able to breathe fresh air.
The city’s AQI has shown only marginal improvement, with persistent air quality concerns even as restrictions have eased.
Despite a rise in cold wave conditions in Delhi and its adjoining areas, a thick layer of toxic smog persisted over the city on Thursday.
CPCB data showed Delhi’s AQI at 360 at 10 am, a slight increase from 327 at 4 pm on Wednesday, indicating ongoing air quality challenges despite measures in place.
Anand Vihar saw dense smog blanketing the region, with the AQI at 9 am at 398 and at 10 am, 404.
Wazirpur recorded the highest AQI at 418, followed by Bawana (415), Rohini (415), Vivek Vihar (414), Nehru Nagar (409) and Jahangirpuri at 402, all falling in the ‘Severe’ category. By contrast, Mandir Marg had the city’s cleanest air at 261, within the ‘Poor’ range.
In the National Capital Region (NCR), Noida recorded an AQI of 376, Greater Noida (386) and Ghaziabad (360). On the other hand, Faridabad had a better AQI (200, falling in the ‘Moderate’ category) than the other Uttar Pradesh cities in the NCR. Gurguram recorded an AQI of 306.
CAQM lifted all Stage III restrictions on Wednesday in response to the overall AQI shifting from the ‘Severe’ to the ‘Very Poor’ category, signalling a marginal improvement but with ongoing concern.
Following the lifting of Stage III restrictions, authorities were instructed to intensify enforcement of GRAP Stages I and II to prevent further pollution.
'More Years Of Continuous Work Needed To Reduce Pollution'
ETV Bharat spoke to Dr Anil Gupta, a member of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), who said that Delhi needs several more years of solid, focused, sustained work to reduce pollution meaningfully.
Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has been in the ‘poor’ category for years. According to Dr Gupta, governments have not worked as strongly or consistently as needed to eliminate pollution at its source.
The new government has sought to mitigate pollution by reducing road dust, enhancing construction waste management, collecting nearly 6,000 tonnes of waste daily, and improving traffic management.
According to Dr Gupta, the real battle is yet to be won, especially the complete control of stubble burning and industrial pollution.
Dr Gupta states that, with continued government commitment and a long-term plan rather than reactive fixes, the situation could improve in the next three to four years.
'Significant Surge In Respiratory And Pollution-Related Cases'
Dr Meet Ghonia, pulmonologist, said, “Since the AQI rose to hazardous levels since October, we have observed a significant surge of nearly 20-30 per cent in respiratory and pollution-related cases across major hospitals. The rise is most prominent among children and the elderly, who are disproportionately vulnerable to toxic air exposure.
OPDs are witnessing a sharp increase in patients presenting with breathlessness, chronic cough, wheezing, throat irritation and asthma flare-ups.
He added that the most affected groups this season are children under 12 and adults over 60. Paediatric visits for pollution-triggered illnesses have risen by nearly 25 per cent. At the same time, geriatric admissions for respiratory distress have also increased substantially, underscoring that the smog is straining public health and healthcare capacity.
'Increase Intake Of Antioxidant-Rich Foods'
Dr B P Tyagi, Senior Doctor, “Delhi-NCR is in a genuine emergency. People must increase their intake of antioxidant-rich foods like berries, apples, broccoli, and pomegranates, and maintain proper hydration and sleep. All outdoor activities, even simple walking, should be avoided, and exercise must be strictly indoors. Only N95 masks work in this air; cloth and surgical masks offer no protection. Those with respiratory issues should keep a nebuliser handy and ensure air purifiers are used at home and work.”
Citizens Speak Out As Delhi Breathes ‘Toxic’ Air
Chandan, a Delhi resident, told ETV Bharat, “Pollution hasn’t just been increasing today; it's been increasing for years. Now, when I go running in the morning, I feel problems in breathing after I run even for 1 km and there is irritation in my eyes also.”
A 50-year-old Surender said about deteriorating air quality, “Yesterday I took my granddaughter to the market on a bike, and I felt like I was inhaling smog, making it hard to breathe. Even today, the problem has increased, and I am feeling a cough.”
Dayanand, a resident of Anand Vihar, said, “I start wheezing just walking to buy milk. Imagine that pollution has turned a two-minute walk into a lung workout. Air tastes like it has dirt particles in it. You can imagine how bad it is when your tongue can tell the AQI.”
Neha, a mother of two kids staying in Mayur Vihar, Delhi, said, “My eight-year-old keeps asking me why the sky looks dirty. How do I explain that the air itself has become poisonous?”
Sachin Tyagi, a businessman, said the problem of air pollution is severe. He added, "I feel suffocated, my eyes are burning, and I constantly feel breathless. As a sugar patient, my suffering is even greater. The government must take some concrete steps now. If people have to live in this pollution, their lifespan will shorten, and all development and progress will ultimately cease."
Ravinder Singh, a farmer, said, "When a human being faces a crisis of breath, there cannot be a more critical issue than that. Elderly family members, advised by doctors to stay indoors and wear masks, face challenges, as the masks can sometimes exacerbate feelings of low oxygen levels, especially when combined with high pollution levels. Simply going outside has become unbearable."
'Ghaziabad Air Is Getting Better'
Anuj Chaudhary, social worker, said, "Commendable efforts by the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation and administration, including water sprinkling and road washing, are effectively reducing pollution, bringing relief to citizens. Continued cooperation between the public and authorities is key to maintaining a cleaner environment."
Weather In Delhi
Snowfall in the northern hills is contributing to steadily falling temperatures in Delhi-NCR, which, when combined with high pollution levels, is creating challenging living conditions. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cold is expected to intensify further on Thursday. Light fog may appear in the morning and evening.
Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 8°C, the season’s lowest so far, while Aya Nagar dropped to 7.9°C, which is 5.1 degrees below normal. Temperatures below 8°C at Ridge and Lodhi Road signalled a sharper onset of winter in the capital.
The weather department forecasts Delhi’s maximum temperature to remain between 21°C and 22°C, and the minimum around 8°C on Thursday.
The compounded effects of cold, fog, and pollution continue to heighten discomfort in the city, with IMD expecting similar weather in the coming days.
