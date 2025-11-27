ETV Bharat / state

Cold Wave and Pollution: Delhi’s Twin Crisis Deepens, Residents Say 'We Can’t Breathe'

New Delhi: Amid persistent and severe air quality concerns in the capital, the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the ‘Very Poor’ category, a day after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) lifted Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III restrictions.

Delhi is the heartbeat of India, and over the years, it has become a city of dreams for millions. But now people outside the national capital are having second thoughts about staying there due to the ongoing pollution crisis.

Instability in pollution levels over many years has turned Delhi into the most polluted metropolitan city in the country, despite ongoing government measures.

But the question is: Will merely changing restrictions be enough to clean Delhi’s air? The 'toxic' air has affected people, who are looking for answers on when they will be able to breathe fresh air.

The city’s AQI has shown only marginal improvement, with persistent air quality concerns even as restrictions have eased.

Despite a rise in cold wave conditions in Delhi and its adjoining areas, a thick layer of toxic smog persisted over the city on Thursday.

CPCB data showed Delhi’s AQI at 360 at 10 am, a slight increase from 327 at 4 pm on Wednesday, indicating ongoing air quality challenges despite measures in place.

Anand Vihar saw dense smog blanketing the region, with the AQI at 9 am at 398 and at 10 am, 404.

Wazirpur recorded the highest AQI at 418, followed by Bawana (415), Rohini (415), Vivek Vihar (414), Nehru Nagar (409) and Jahangirpuri at 402, all falling in the ‘Severe’ category. By contrast, Mandir Marg had the city’s cleanest air at 261, within the ‘Poor’ range.

In the National Capital Region (NCR), Noida recorded an AQI of 376, Greater Noida (386) and Ghaziabad (360). On the other hand, Faridabad had a better AQI (200, falling in the ‘Moderate’ category) than the other Uttar Pradesh cities in the NCR. Gurguram recorded an AQI of 306.

CAQM lifted all Stage III restrictions on Wednesday in response to the overall AQI shifting from the ‘Severe’ to the ‘Very Poor’ category, signalling a marginal improvement but with ongoing concern.

Following the lifting of Stage III restrictions, authorities were instructed to intensify enforcement of GRAP Stages I and II to prevent further pollution.

'More Years Of Continuous Work Needed To Reduce Pollution'

ETV Bharat spoke to Dr Anil Gupta, a member of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), who said that Delhi needs several more years of solid, focused, sustained work to reduce pollution meaningfully.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has been in the ‘poor’ category for years. According to Dr Gupta, governments have not worked as strongly or consistently as needed to eliminate pollution at its source.

The new government has sought to mitigate pollution by reducing road dust, enhancing construction waste management, collecting nearly 6,000 tonnes of waste daily, and improving traffic management.

According to Dr Gupta, the real battle is yet to be won, especially the complete control of stubble burning and industrial pollution.

Dr Gupta states that, with continued government commitment and a long-term plan rather than reactive fixes, the situation could improve in the next three to four years.

'Significant Surge In Respiratory And Pollution-Related Cases'