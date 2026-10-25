ETV Bharat / state

Cold War In Matua Camp: Bengal CM Adhikari's Upcoming Visit To Thakurnagar Sparks Intense Speculation

Exactly 18 days later, he is scheduled to visit the Thakurbari, the ancestral home of the Matua leadership in Thakurnagar, at the invitation of Union Minister and Bongaon MP Shantanu Thakur on the occasion of the second annual International Matua Gosai Conference on November 1.

However, the significance of this visit spans beyond his presence at a religious congregation, as all eyes are now on what Adhikari might say from the podium to address the Matua community's concerns over the citizenship issue, the SIR exercise, and to strike a balance amidst the ongoing friction between Kirtania and Thakur.

A Significant Influence

Thakur has long held significant influence in the Matua belt as a scion of the Thakurbari and the head of the All India Matua Mahasangha. In 2019, he was elected as an MP on a BJP ticket, later serving as a Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, his elder brother, Subrata Thakur, was elected as an MLA from Gaighata, while his wife, Soma Thakur, contested on a BJP ticket from the Bagdah constituency. Consequently, the political influence of the Thakur family became even more entrenched in the Matua-dominated regions of Bongaon.

Discontent over Thakur's Role

Yet, there has been talk of discontent within the saffron party regarding Thakur's role. Within BJP circles, some have expressed objections to his approach ranging from his involvement in candidate selection and the management of local organisational affairs to his tendency to exert pressure.

A file photo of Union Minister Shantanu Thakur. (IANS)

Questions were also raised regarding the nomination of his wife for the Bagdah seat. Thakur, however, has not yet responded to these allegations.

Kirtania — A Leader Outside Thakurbari's Clout

Against this backdrop, the inclusion of Kirtania in the state cabinet has led to a new dynamic in the politics of Bongaon. The MLA for Bongaon North is also a representative of the Matua community. According to some political observers, his elevation as a cabinet minister has created an opportunity to bring forward leadership from within the community that exists outside the influence of the Thakurbari.

In recent months, the rift between the two camps has come to the fore following a controversy surrounding Dilip Majumdar, the chairperson of the Bongaon Municipality.

A war of words intensified between Kirtania and leaders close to Thakur. Kirtania publicly stated that he would not allow any new thugs to emerge in Bongaon. Subsequently, with Majumdar by his side, Thakur said he, too, would not allow any new bandits to raise their heads.

Political circles interpret these statements as veiled attacks against one another. Supporters of both camps have also engaged in an exchange of accusations on social media.