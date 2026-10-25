Cold War In Matua Camp: Bengal CM Adhikari's Upcoming Visit To Thakurnagar Sparks Intense Speculation
A controversy surrounding the Bongaon Municipality chairperson has brought the ongoing rift between Union Minister Shantanu Thakur and State Minister Ashok Kirtania to the fore.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 7:32 PM IST
Bongaon: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari inaugurated a Durga Puja at the invitation of state food minister Ashok Kirtania in Bongaon under North 24 Parganas on October 13.
Exactly 18 days later, he is scheduled to visit the Thakurbari, the ancestral home of the Matua leadership in Thakurnagar, at the invitation of Union Minister and Bongaon MP Shantanu Thakur on the occasion of the second annual International Matua Gosai Conference on November 1.
However, the significance of this visit spans beyond his presence at a religious congregation, as all eyes are now on what Adhikari might say from the podium to address the Matua community's concerns over the citizenship issue, the SIR exercise, and to strike a balance amidst the ongoing friction between Kirtania and Thakur.
A Significant Influence
Thakur has long held significant influence in the Matua belt as a scion of the Thakurbari and the head of the All India Matua Mahasangha. In 2019, he was elected as an MP on a BJP ticket, later serving as a Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways.
In the 2021 Assembly elections, his elder brother, Subrata Thakur, was elected as an MLA from Gaighata, while his wife, Soma Thakur, contested on a BJP ticket from the Bagdah constituency. Consequently, the political influence of the Thakur family became even more entrenched in the Matua-dominated regions of Bongaon.
Discontent over Thakur's Role
Yet, there has been talk of discontent within the saffron party regarding Thakur's role. Within BJP circles, some have expressed objections to his approach ranging from his involvement in candidate selection and the management of local organisational affairs to his tendency to exert pressure.
Questions were also raised regarding the nomination of his wife for the Bagdah seat. Thakur, however, has not yet responded to these allegations.
Kirtania — A Leader Outside Thakurbari's Clout
Against this backdrop, the inclusion of Kirtania in the state cabinet has led to a new dynamic in the politics of Bongaon. The MLA for Bongaon North is also a representative of the Matua community. According to some political observers, his elevation as a cabinet minister has created an opportunity to bring forward leadership from within the community that exists outside the influence of the Thakurbari.
In recent months, the rift between the two camps has come to the fore following a controversy surrounding Dilip Majumdar, the chairperson of the Bongaon Municipality.
A war of words intensified between Kirtania and leaders close to Thakur. Kirtania publicly stated that he would not allow any new thugs to emerge in Bongaon. Subsequently, with Majumdar by his side, Thakur said he, too, would not allow any new bandits to raise their heads.
Political circles interpret these statements as veiled attacks against one another. Supporters of both camps have also engaged in an exchange of accusations on social media.
A Message of Unity
Against this backdrop, Adhikari's presence at the inauguration event alongside Kirtania and Debdas Mondal, a BJP MLA close to Thakur, was interpreted as a message of party unity. Now, there is curiosity as to whether his upcoming visit will further reinforce the message.
However, the most critical issues surrounding the November 1 visit may well be citizenship and the electoral rolls. Many within the Matua community harbour concerns regarding the application process under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the verification of documents, and the inclusion of their names in the electoral rolls.
Questions have also been raised about names being dropped during the special revision of electoral rolls and the delays in processing the applications. In this context, whether Adhikari offers any concrete assurances regarding citizenship or clarifies his stance on the electoral rolls could prove to be politically significant.
Concerns Over Citizenship, SIR
Thakur hopes that Adhikari might also address the issue of citizenship for refugees and the Matua community. His wife has also indicated that she will present various demands forwarded by the community to Adhikari.
Animesh Bala, general secretary of the central committee of the All India Matua Mahasangh, said they had submitted a list of 14 demands to Adhikari at the Legislative Assembly.
"Six or seven of these demands have already been met. We are hopeful that the Chief Minister's meeting at the natmandir (ceremonial hall) of the Thakurbari will bring a positive response regarding the remaining demands as well," he added.
Welcoming Adhikari's visit, Kirtania said Thakurnagar is the spiritual epicentre for the Matua community, and it is only natural for the Chief Minister to visit.
While both leaders have publicly welcomed the visit, the extent to which the rift within their respective political camps has narrowed will only become clear through future party programmes and decisions made by the local organisation.
Political analysts believe that the future landscape of the ruling in Bongaon may hinge on several factors, such as how Adhikari addresses the Matua community's expectations regarding citizenship and voter lists, the clarity of his political equation with Thakur, and the level of importance he accords to the leadership of Kirtania.
Administrative preparations are already underway in Thakurnagar for the conference. Officials from the district administration, including Bongaon Superintendent of Police Bidisha Kalita Dasgupta, visited the Thakurbari on Saturday to inspect the potential venue at the natmandir and identify space for the helipad.
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