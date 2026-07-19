ETV Bharat / state

Policeman Arrested In Tamil Nadu For Sexually Harassing Woman During Patrolling

Coimbatore: A police constable has been arrested after sexually harassing a young woman during patrolling in the Vellakinaru Housing Board area of Coimbatore. The incident has sparked criticism over police conduct and renewed calls for stronger accountability.

The accused, Vinoth Kumar (35), a constable under the Thudiyalur police station in Coimbatore district, was on patrol duty in the Vellakinaru Housing Board area on the evening of July 15, when he noticed a young woman sitting and talking with her boyfriend. He questioned the duo and allegedly told them he needed to speak to the woman separately.

According to the complaint, the constable then sexually harassed the woman after taking her aside. The accused reportedly fled the spot after the victim screamed for help.

The woman later lodged a complaint with the Thudiyalur police station. Following an investigation, police confirmed the allegations, registered a case against Kumar and arrested him.