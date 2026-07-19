Policeman Arrested In Tamil Nadu For Sexually Harassing Woman During Patrolling
Victim complained about sexual harassment, activist calls for accountability in police force.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 9:18 PM IST
Coimbatore: A police constable has been arrested after sexually harassing a young woman during patrolling in the Vellakinaru Housing Board area of Coimbatore. The incident has sparked criticism over police conduct and renewed calls for stronger accountability.
The accused, Vinoth Kumar (35), a constable under the Thudiyalur police station in Coimbatore district, was on patrol duty in the Vellakinaru Housing Board area on the evening of July 15, when he noticed a young woman sitting and talking with her boyfriend. He questioned the duo and allegedly told them he needed to speak to the woman separately.
According to the complaint, the constable then sexually harassed the woman after taking her aside. The accused reportedly fled the spot after the victim screamed for help.
The woman later lodged a complaint with the Thudiyalur police station. Following an investigation, police confirmed the allegations, registered a case against Kumar and arrested him.
Reacting over the incident, advocate and social activist, Vijayaraghavan, expressed concern over crimes against women in the state.
"Recently, sexual harassment cases against women have been increasing in Tamil Nadu. The police are not investigating the complaints in a proper manner. It is shocking that a police constable went to a woman who was talking to a male friend and sexually assaulted her. The police authorities should conduct a proper investigation into this matter. Stress-reducing classes should be conducted for the police officers who are under heavy workload," he said.
The Tamil Nadu government has launched a special task force called 'Singappen' to prevent crimes against women in the state. Similarly, an Android mobile app called 'Kaaval Uthavi' has also been launched to assist women in emergencies. Police have also been conducting awareness programmes about the app in schools and colleges across the state.
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