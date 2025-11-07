ETV Bharat / state

Coimbatore Police Launch Probe After Woman's Suspected Abduction In Irugur

Coimbatore: A shocking case of abduction has come to light again in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, just days after a similar incident was in the spotlight. On Friday night, a young woman was allegedly attacked and forcibly kidnapped by three men in the Irugur area, near Ondipudur.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman was walking along the road in Deepam Nagar when a car stopped near her. The men inside allegedly confronted her, leading to a heated exchange. Later, they began attacking her and forcibly dragged her into the vehicle. Hearing her screams, nearby residents rushed out, but the car sped away before anyone could intervene. Local residents immediately alerted the police, who launched an investigation and reviewed CCTV footage from the surrounding areas.