Coimbatore Police Launch Probe After Woman's Suspected Abduction In Irugur
Coimbatore police have stated that they are examining CCTV footage to identify the suspects.
Published : November 7, 2025 at 6:37 PM IST
Coimbatore: A shocking case of abduction has come to light again in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, just days after a similar incident was in the spotlight. On Friday night, a young woman was allegedly attacked and forcibly kidnapped by three men in the Irugur area, near Ondipudur.
According to eyewitnesses, the woman was walking along the road in Deepam Nagar when a car stopped near her. The men inside allegedly confronted her, leading to a heated exchange. Later, they began attacking her and forcibly dragged her into the vehicle. Hearing her screams, nearby residents rushed out, but the car sped away before anyone could intervene. Local residents immediately alerted the police, who launched an investigation and reviewed CCTV footage from the surrounding areas.
According to sources, the footage showed the same car heading towards Irugur through the AG Pudur area after the woman was abducted. Police have since begun tracking the vehicle’s route by analysing surveillance cameras along its path.
This incident comes shortly after another high-profile assault and kidnapping case in Coimbatore near the airport, where a woman sitting in a car with her boyfriend was attacked by a group of men. In that earlier case, police arrested three suspects identified as Guna alias Thavasi, Satish alias Karuppasamy, and Karthik alias Kalieswaran on November 3.
As of now, no formal complaint has been lodged regarding the alleged abduction. However, Coimbatore police have stated that they are acting on information provided by residents through the emergency helpline number 100 and are continuing to examine CCTV footage to identify the suspects.
Is Tamil Nadu Safe For Women?— Edappadi K Palaniswami-SayYEStoWomenSafety&AIADMK (@EPSTamilNadu) November 7, 2025
கோவையில் சாலையில் நடந்து சென்ற பெண் ஒருவர் காரில் கடத்தப்படுவது போன்ற சிசிடிவி காட்சிகள் செய்திகளில் வந்துள்ளன.
திமுக ஆட்சிக்கு வந்த நான்கரை ஆண்டுகளை பெண்கள் பாதுகாப்பை முற்றிலுமாக Compromise செய்திருப்பது வன்மையாகக் கண்டிக்கத்தக்கது.
கோவை கல்லூரி… pic.twitter.com/PEBtnfWCue
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Opposition Leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami condemned the incident in a social media post. On X, he wrote that the safety of women has been completely compromised in the past few years by the Tamil Nadu government.
Read More