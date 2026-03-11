44 Govt School Students In Coimbatore Hospitalised After Having Midday Meal Contaminated With Lizard
Students fell ill after eating midday meal allegedly contaminated with a lizard at a Coimbatore school. Officials said that a probe is underway.
Published : March 11, 2026 at 1:12 PM IST
Coimbatore: As many as 44 students of a government school in Coimbatore were admitted to hospital as they complained of stomach ache after having midday meal served at the school on Tuesday. Officials said all the children are currently stable and under observation.
The incident took place at Coimbatore Corporation Government Middle School in Koundampalayam, where more than 200 students study. As per preliminary information, the students were served their regular midday meal at the school. Shortly after consuming the meal, some students complained of discomfort.
Later, upon inspection, a dead lizard was found in the food served to the students. Following this, the school authorities immediately stopped the distribution of the meal and informed the health authorities.
A total of 44 students were shifted to the Coimbatore Government Hospital for treatment, while one of them was taken by his parents to a different health facility for advanced care. Doctors at the hospital examined the children and started treatment as a precautionary measure.
Receiving information, Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabhakaran and Coimbatore Mayor Ranganayaki visited the hospital and enquired about the condition of the students and the treatment being provided to them.
Commissioner Prabhakaran said, "As soon as it was known that a lizard had fallen in the food, the meal was immediately stopped. After receiving information, five doctors were sent, and the students were treated."
"Currently, 30 boys and 13 girls are receiving treatment at the Coimbatore Government Hospital. All are doing well. We are continuously monitoring them. If the parents and students want, they can return home after they fully recover," he added.
Prabhakaran further said that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident. "An inquiry has been ordered into the incident of dead lizard in the food. Details will be known after the inquiry. The school has provided food on behalf of the government. A circular will be sent to all schools and instructions will be given to monitor such cases," he said.
Meanwhile, parents gathered outside the school and staged a protest demanding action against the authorties. Police personnel were deployed near the school campus to maintain law and order. Officials said further action will be taken based on the inquiry report.
