44 Govt School Students In Coimbatore Hospitalised After Having Midday Meal Contaminated With Lizard

Parnets and officials at the hos[pital where students were admitted after falling ill when a lizard was found in the lunch served at the school in Coimbatore. ( ETV Bharat )

Coimbatore: As many as 44 students of a government school in Coimbatore were admitted to hospital as they complained of stomach ache after having midday meal served at the school on Tuesday. Officials said all the children are currently stable and under observation.

The incident took place at Coimbatore Corporation Government Middle School in Koundampalayam, where more than 200 students study. As per preliminary information, the students were served their regular midday meal at the school. Shortly after consuming the meal, some students complained of discomfort.

Later, upon inspection, a dead lizard was found in the food served to the students. Following this, the school authorities immediately stopped the distribution of the meal and informed the health authorities.

A total of 44 students were shifted to the Coimbatore Government Hospital for treatment, while one of them was taken by his parents to a different health facility for advanced care. Doctors at the hospital examined the children and started treatment as a precautionary measure.

Receiving information, Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabhakaran and Coimbatore Mayor Ranganayaki visited the hospital and enquired about the condition of the students and the treatment being provided to them.