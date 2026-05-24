Coimbatore Girl's Murder: CM Vijay Reaches Out To Family Over Phone; Assures Justice
Transport minister Vijay Tamilan Parthiban met the girl's family to offer his condolences. Furthermore, he presented a sum of Rs 7 lakh to the family.
Published : May 24, 2026 at 10:48 PM IST
Salem: The body of the minor girl from Coimbatore, who was sexually assaulted and murdered, was cremated in her native village near Kolathur in the Salem district.
The incident, involving the sexual assault and murder of a 10-year-old girl near Sulur in the Coimbatore district, has sent shockwaves across Tamil Nadu. The police have arrested two individuals in connection with this case. An intensive investigation into this heinous crime is currently underway.
Leaders of various political parties and social activists have condemned this incident, urging the government to ensure that the perpetrators receive severe punishment. They have also emphasised the need to establish adequate safety measures to prevent the recurrence of such crimes against women and children.
Chief Minister Vijay has also firmly assured the public that "severe punishment will be given to the perpetrators." Meanwhile, the girl's body was handed over to her parents on Saturday following the completion of the post-mortem examination. Subsequently, her body was cremated in her native village near Kolathur in the Salem district.
Transport Minister Vijay Tamilan Parthiban met the girl's family to offer his condolences. Furthermore, he presented a sum of Rs 7 lakh to the family.
Speaking to reporters, he said, "This is a monumental loss for our family; we view it not merely as a loss for us personally, but as a loss for the entire state of Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister Vijay issued a statement yesterday, expressing his deep anguish over this tragedy.”
Measures are being implemented to ensure that such incidents never occur in Tamil Nadu again. This case will be investigated expeditiously, and severe punishment will be secured for the perpetrators.
When asked whether laws would be strengthened to prevent such incidents in the future, the minister said, "The Chief Minister has affirmed that they will certainly be strengthened. The matter is currently under deliberation, and appropriate decisions will be taken.
In light of these events, Chief Minister Vijay contacted the young girl's family over the telephone to offer his condolences. During the conversation, he assured them that severe punishment would be secured for the perpetrators.