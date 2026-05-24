ETV Bharat / state

Coimbatore Girl's Murder: CM Vijay Reaches Out To Family Over Phone; Assures Justice

Salem: The body of the minor girl from Coimbatore, who was sexually assaulted and murdered, was cremated in her native village near Kolathur in the Salem district.

The incident, involving the sexual assault and murder of a 10-year-old girl near Sulur in the Coimbatore district, has sent shockwaves across Tamil Nadu. The police have arrested two individuals in connection with this case. An intensive investigation into this heinous crime is currently underway.

Leaders of various political parties and social activists have condemned this incident, urging the government to ensure that the perpetrators receive severe punishment. They have also emphasised the need to establish adequate safety measures to prevent the recurrence of such crimes against women and children.

Chief Minister Vijay has also firmly assured the public that "severe punishment will be given to the perpetrators." Meanwhile, the girl's body was handed over to her parents on Saturday following the completion of the post-mortem examination. Subsequently, her body was cremated in her native village near Kolathur in the Salem district.

Transport Minister Vijay Tamilan Parthiban met the girl's family to offer his condolences. Furthermore, he presented a sum of Rs 7 lakh to the family.