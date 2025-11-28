ETV Bharat / state

Coimbatore Gang-Rape: Police Get One-Day Custody Of The Three Accused

Coimbatore: The Coimbatore Additional Mahila Court has granted the police one-day custody of the three accused in the college student gang-rape case.

On November 2, a gang of three men threatened a college girl, who was sitting in a car with a friend behind the airport in Coimbatore and sexually assaulted her. In this case that shook Tamil Nadu, a special police force searched for Guna alias Thavasi, Satish alias Karuppasamy, and Karthi alias Kalieswaran.

In this situation, three accused were arrested by police near Thudiyalur area. Following this, the three were admitted to the Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. Later, after their injuries had partially healed, they were transferred to the Coimbatore Central Jail.

Chief Minister MK Stalin had also instructed the police department to file a chargesheet in a month. In this situation, the police, who had completed the identification parade of the three, who were in the Coimbatore Central Jail, planned to take the three into custody and interrogate them.