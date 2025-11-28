Coimbatore Gang-Rape: Police Get One-Day Custody Of The Three Accused
On November 2, three men threatened a college girl, who was sitting in a car with a friend behind Coimbatore airport and sexually assaulted her.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 12:32 AM IST
Coimbatore: The Coimbatore Additional Mahila Court has granted the police one-day custody of the three accused in the college student gang-rape case.
On November 2, a gang of three men threatened a college girl, who was sitting in a car with a friend behind the airport in Coimbatore and sexually assaulted her. In this case that shook Tamil Nadu, a special police force searched for Guna alias Thavasi, Satish alias Karuppasamy, and Karthi alias Kalieswaran.
In this situation, three accused were arrested by police near Thudiyalur area. Following this, the three were admitted to the Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. Later, after their injuries had partially healed, they were transferred to the Coimbatore Central Jail.
Chief Minister MK Stalin had also instructed the police department to file a chargesheet in a month. In this situation, the police, who had completed the identification parade of the three, who were in the Coimbatore Central Jail, planned to take the three into custody and interrogate them.
Police subsequently filed a petition in the Coimbatore Additional Mahila Court last Monday. The case came up for hearing before Judge Sindhu on Thursday. The three were brought by the police in an ambulance from the Coimbatore Central Jail amid heavy police security.
They were subsequently produced before the judge. Hearing the petition, Judge Sindhu granted the police one-day custody of the three accused. she also ordered that all three be produced in court on Friday at 4 pm.
Earlier, the three, who were shot at in the legs, were brought in wheelchairs and stretchers, creating a tense atmosphere as many people gathered in the court premises.
Furthermore, after the investigation, they will be produced in court on Friday evening and then lodged in the Coimbatore Central Jail. The police are planning to file a chargesheet in this case by December 3.
Read more