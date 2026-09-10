Coimbatore Firm Develops Indigenous Holographic Weapon Sight For Military Rifles
The holographic weapon sight also incorporates technology intended to keep the target visible even if the rifle's sight glass is damaged, reports S Srinivasan
Published : September 10, 2026 at 8:22 PM IST
Coimbatore: India has developed an indigenous holographic weapon sight for military rifles. The modern sighting device has been developed by Coimbatore-based small and medium enterprise Ignetta Holographic Pvt Ltd with technology designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The company has manufactured the device locally and supplied it to the Indian Army.
Holographic weapon sights are advanced optical devices that help soldiers aim at targets accurately. Such equipment has traditionally been manufactured predominantly by companies in developed countries, including the United States.
According to Ignetta, India has now become the third country in the world to commercially manufacture holographic weapon sight technology.
Dr P. Vadivelan, director and scientist at Ignetta, said the achievement was accomplished by a team of around 25 employees at the company's facility in Madukkarai, Coimbatore.
He said the indigenous sight allows users to aim at a target with both eyes open and is designed to accurately mark a target at a distance of 100 metres, with a sighting area of approximately one inch.
According to Vadivelan, parallax technology has been incorporated into the device to help keep the target stable even when it is moving. The company is manufacturing two types of holographic sights. Vadivelan said India had been importing similar products from the United States for around 26 years, but said that the indigenous device offers longer service life and additional features.
Ignetta has been supplying hologram plates, a key component of the sight, to Bharat Electronics and Ordnance Industries for around 14 years. The company has now expanded its capabilities to manufacture the complete holographic weapon sight domestically.
According to the company, the device is designed to be compatible with several rifles, including the AK-47, AK-203 and MP-5, as well as other firearms used by Indian security forces. The indigenous holographic weapon sight is reportedly available at around one-fifth the price of comparable American-made devices.
The company also states that the device uses a standard AAA battery costing around Rs 20, compared with specialised batteries used in some imported sights that can cost around Rs 2,000.
Ignetta says its indigenous sight has a service life of more than 14 years, compared with around six months of operational performance claimed for some imported products.
The company says the device has been designed to operate in extreme weather conditions, ranging from temperatures of around -40°C in areas such as the Siachen Glacier to temperatures of up to 85°C in desert conditions.
The holographic weapon sight also incorporates technology intended to keep the target visible even if the rifle's sight glass is damaged, according to the company.
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