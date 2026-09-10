ETV Bharat / state

Coimbatore Firm Develops Indigenous Holographic Weapon Sight For Military Rifles

Coimbatore: India has developed an indigenous holographic weapon sight for military rifles. The modern sighting device has been developed by Coimbatore-based small and medium enterprise Ignetta Holographic Pvt Ltd with technology designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The company has manufactured the device locally and supplied it to the Indian Army.

Holographic weapon sights are advanced optical devices that help soldiers aim at targets accurately. Such equipment has traditionally been manufactured predominantly by companies in developed countries, including the United States.

According to Ignetta, India has now become the third country in the world to commercially manufacture holographic weapon sight technology.

Dr P. Vadivelan, director and scientist at Ignetta, said the achievement was accomplished by a team of around 25 employees at the company's facility in Madukkarai, Coimbatore.

He said the indigenous sight allows users to aim at a target with both eyes open and is designed to accurately mark a target at a distance of 100 metres, with a sighting area of approximately one inch.

According to Vadivelan, parallax technology has been incorporated into the device to help keep the target stable even when it is moving. The company is manufacturing two types of holographic sights. Vadivelan said India had been importing similar products from the United States for around 26 years, but said that the indigenous device offers longer service life and additional features.