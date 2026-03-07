ETV Bharat / state

Coimbatore College Girl Gang Rape Case Verdict To Be Announced Shortly

Coimbatore: The verdict in the gang rape case of a college student that shocked the entire state of Tamil Nadu will be announced shortly. On the night of November 2, 2025, a 21-year-old college student was talking to a male friend behind the Peelamedu airport in Coimbatore. At that time, three people who came there attacked the girl's friend and gang-raped the student.

The Peelamedu police, who registered a case under eight sections in connection with the incident and conducted an investigation, arrested brothers Satish alias Karuppasamy (aged 30), Karthik alias Kalieswaran (21) from Sivaganga district, and Guna alias Thavasi (20) from Karuppayurani, Madurai, near Thudiyalur with a gun.

Rapid investigation

The trial of this case, which caused a stir throughout Tamil Nadu, was underway in the Coimbatore All Women's Court. A 270-page charge sheet was filed in the case. In addition, various pieces of evidence, including evidence seized at the crime scene and a genetic test report, were submitted to the court.