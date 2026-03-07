Coimbatore College Girl Gang Rape Case Verdict To Be Announced Shortly
A 270-page charge sheet was filed in the case at the Coimbatore All Women's Court. The case had shaken Tamil Nadu.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 11:52 AM IST
Coimbatore: The verdict in the gang rape case of a college student that shocked the entire state of Tamil Nadu will be announced shortly. On the night of November 2, 2025, a 21-year-old college student was talking to a male friend behind the Peelamedu airport in Coimbatore. At that time, three people who came there attacked the girl's friend and gang-raped the student.
The Peelamedu police, who registered a case under eight sections in connection with the incident and conducted an investigation, arrested brothers Satish alias Karuppasamy (aged 30), Karthik alias Kalieswaran (21) from Sivaganga district, and Guna alias Thavasi (20) from Karuppayurani, Madurai, near Thudiyalur with a gun.
Rapid investigation
The trial of this case, which caused a stir throughout Tamil Nadu, was underway in the Coimbatore All Women's Court. A 270-page charge sheet was filed in the case. In addition, various pieces of evidence, including evidence seized at the crime scene and a genetic test report, were submitted to the court.
Furthermore, 112 people were called as witnesses in this case. The examination of witnesses began on February 2, 2026. Many people, including the college student, the student's boyfriend, the student's mother, and police officers, testified. The examination of witnesses was completed in 21 days. Prosecution lawyer P. Jisha and opposing lawyer Sasikumar also argued. Both arguments were filed in the court as a report.
Verdict Today
The verdict in this case will be delivered shortly. The 3 accused, Karuppasamy, Kaleeswaran, and Thavasi, will be brought to the court at 2.30 PM under heavy police security. Following this, Judge Sundarrajan will announce the details of the verdict. It is noteworthy that the verdict in this case is to be delivered in three months.
Earlier, 7 special teams were formed in connection with this crime and 300 CCTV cameras in the areas where the incident took place were examined. Following this, the police shot and killed the culprits within 24 hours of the crime.
