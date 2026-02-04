Codeine Syrup Smuggling Racket Busted In Prayagraj; Main Accused Arrested
Police say accused used fake pharmaceutical firms to move large quantities of codeine syrup across Prayagraj, Varanasi and Kanpur; brother already jailed in related case.
Published : February 4, 2026 at 10:12 PM IST
Prayagraj: Police on Wednesday arrested Mohammad Saif, the main accused in an illegal codeine-based cough syrup smuggling case. Investigating agencies said Saif had long been involved in an organised network engaged in the illegal procurement and supply of banned drugs.
During interrogation, it emerged that he was running the operation in connivance with his brother, Faizur Rehman. According to DCP City Manish Kumar Sandilya, the supply of codeine-containing cough syrup was carried out through fake firms, Messrs MK Healthcare in Prayagraj and PD Pharma in Varanasi. While documents showed these entities as legitimate pharmaceutical companies, investigators found they were being used to transport and sell banned syrup.
The probe revealed that the network extended beyond Prayagraj, with its supply chain active in Varanasi and Kanpur as well. Large quantities of the drug were procured and sold through locations in the Airport police station area of Prayagraj and the Sarnath area of Varanasi. Officials said such quantities were far beyond what could be justified for legitimate medical use.
Saif’s brother, Faizur Rehman, had earlier been arrested by Varanasi police on January 23 in a similar case and sent to jail. His name has now been added to the Prayagraj case.
The DCP said investigations are ongoing to identify the role of other suspected firms and individuals linked to the network. Following Saif’s arrest, police are probing the entire supply chain. Varanasi police are also preparing to question him and will soon seek a production warrant.
In recent years, several cases of abuse of codeine-based cough syrup have been reported across districts in Uttar Pradesh. Though meant for medical use, the drug has increasingly been misused, resulting in increased surveillance by the health department and police.