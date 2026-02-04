ETV Bharat / state

Codeine Syrup Smuggling Racket Busted In Prayagraj; Main Accused Arrested

Prayagraj: Police on Wednesday arrested Mohammad Saif, the main accused in an illegal codeine-based cough syrup smuggling case. Investigating agencies said Saif had long been involved in an organised network engaged in the illegal procurement and supply of banned drugs.

During interrogation, it emerged that he was running the operation in connivance with his brother, Faizur Rehman. According to DCP City Manish Kumar Sandilya, the supply of codeine-containing cough syrup was carried out through fake firms, Messrs MK Healthcare in Prayagraj and PD Pharma in Varanasi. While documents showed these entities as legitimate pharmaceutical companies, investigators found they were being used to transport and sell banned syrup.

The probe revealed that the network extended beyond Prayagraj, with its supply chain active in Varanasi and Kanpur as well. Large quantities of the drug were procured and sold through locations in the Airport police station area of Prayagraj and the Sarnath area of Varanasi. Officials said such quantities were far beyond what could be justified for legitimate medical use.