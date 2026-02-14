ETV Bharat / state

Codeine-Laced Cough Syrup Case: Medical Store Operator Carrying Rs 25k Reward Arrested In Kanpur

Kanpur: The Crime Branch of Kanpur Police has arrested a medical store operator carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 in connection with an illegal racket supplying codeine-laced cough syrup across the city, officials said on Saturday. The accused, identified as Sumit Kesarwani, a resident of Devnagar in Raipurwa area, had been absconding since a case was registered against him last year, they said.

After months of surveillance, the police arrested Kesarwani on Friday, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Shravan Kumar Singh said the racket first came to light on October 12 last year when a joint raid was conducted at Balaji Medical Store in Devnagar under the supervision of the Drug Inspector.

During the inspection, officials seized 2,100 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup (Phenipic-T) and Alprazolam tablets (Calmpic 0.5), allegedly stored and sold without valid records or prescriptions. Further investigation revealed that Kesarwani had procured 55,671 bottles of codeine syrup and over 1.2 lakh Alprazolam tablets through fake billing and forged documents, police said.