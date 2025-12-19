Codeine-Based Cough Syrup Case: Allahabad High Court Dismisses Pleas Seeking Stay On Arrests
The petitions were filed by Virendra Lal Verma and others, seeking a stay on arrest and quashing of the FIR lodged against them.
Published : December 19, 2025 at 10:31 PM IST
Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed petitions that challenged FIRs lodged in the codeine-based cough syrup case and sought a stay on arrests.
The order was passed by a two-judge bench comprising Justice Siddhartha Varma and Justice Achal Sachdev. The writ petitions were filed by Virendra Lal Verma and others, seeking a stay on arrest and quashing of the FIR lodged against them at Varanasi as well as at other police stations in the state.
After hearing Additional Advocate General Anoop Trivedi and the counsels for petitioners, the court observed, "Definitely, we find that transferring of Phensedyl cough syrup was being done from Jharkhand to Uttar Pradesh by e-way bills which were not in the proper category of carrying of drugs, but were for the purposes of carrying of snacks and namkeen."
Trivedi informed the court that cough syrup bottles worth Rs 2.23 crore were seized in Varanasi alone. "These bottles were not being used for medicinal purposes but for intoxication," he argued Senior advocate Nipun Singh, representing the petitioners, argued that the cough syrup contains only 100 mg of codeine per unit.
The bench said, "We have also come across the FIRs stating that the medicinal articles were brought from Jharkhand after concealing them in various grains, namely wheat and rice. Not only that, we also find that the persons who were dealing with those articles, namely Phensedyl cough syrup, were having fabricated citizenship cards, Aadhaar cards."
It further said, "If fabrication was there, as is evident from the FIR, then definitely cases of the petitioners would be covered under the various other sections of BNS as well." The court said quite often the sub-stockists to whom the various main stockists were transferring the articles were either not in existence or were such stockists who were not maintaining their stock registers properly.
It stated, "We are also of the view that under section 32(3) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the petitioners could be prosecuted under any other law for any act or omission which constitutes an offence against this chapter. Also, Section 80 of the NDPS Act gives the liberty to prosecute under the NDPS Act along with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act." The enormity of the entire matter has to be investigated, and therefore, no question of interference in the FIRs arises, it said.
The bench further said, "Even though we have not interfered with the case, the investigating agencies would, with all sagaciousness, investigate the case and would not in any manner at any point of time indulge in any malicious activity." "With these observations, all the writ petitions stand dismissed," it said.
The Uttar Pradesh government had set up an SIT to probe the illegal storage and distribution of codeine-based cough syrups across the state. The SIT, headed by an IG-rank officer and including Food and Drug Safety Authority (FDSA) officials, has been tasked with examining financial transactions, tracing the diversion of medicines, and connecting all leads emerging from the accused persons.
Also Read
Illegal Cough Syrup Case: UP's FSDA Cancels Licence Of GR Trading In Saharanpur