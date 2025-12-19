ETV Bharat / state

Codeine-Based Cough Syrup Case: Allahabad High Court Dismisses Pleas Seeking Stay On Arrests

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed petitions that challenged FIRs lodged in the codeine-based cough syrup case and sought a stay on arrests.



The order was passed by a two-judge bench comprising Justice Siddhartha Varma and Justice Achal Sachdev. The writ petitions were filed by Virendra Lal Verma and others, seeking a stay on arrest and quashing of the FIR lodged against them at Varanasi as well as at other police stations in the state.



After hearing Additional Advocate General Anoop Trivedi and the counsels for petitioners, the court observed, "Definitely, we find that transferring of Phensedyl cough syrup was being done from Jharkhand to Uttar Pradesh by e-way bills which were not in the proper category of carrying of drugs, but were for the purposes of carrying of snacks and namkeen."

Trivedi informed the court that cough syrup bottles worth Rs 2.23 crore were seized in Varanasi alone. "These bottles were not being used for medicinal purposes but for intoxication," he argued Senior advocate Nipun Singh, representing the petitioners, argued that the cough syrup contains only 100 mg of codeine per unit.



The bench said, "We have also come across the FIRs stating that the medicinal articles were brought from Jharkhand after concealing them in various grains, namely wheat and rice. Not only that, we also find that the persons who were dealing with those articles, namely Phensedyl cough syrup, were having fabricated citizenship cards, Aadhaar cards."

