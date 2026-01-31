ETV Bharat / state

Codeine Cough Syrup Case: UP SIT Seizes Rs Six Crore In Assets Of Prime Accused

Shubham Jaiswal is still at large, and efforts are being made to trace him. It's believed that he is hiding somewhere in a Gulf country.

Police personnel during the seizure. (ETV Bharat)
Published : January 31, 2026 at 6:18 PM IST

Varanasi: Assets worth Rs six crore, including vehicles and bank accounts, of Shubham Jaiswal — the prime accused in the codeine cough syrup case — were seized by the Uttar Pradesh special investigation team (SIT) of from various parts of Varanasi on Saturday.

SIT in-charge Pranay Prasoon Srivastava said, "The seizures include immovable property in Shivpur Bharlai, five properties in Jagdishpur Pindra, and one in Mehroli, valued at around Rs 4.55 crore. Additionally, two cars and two-wheelers worth Rs 51 lakh, along with Rs 71 lakh in bank accounts, have been seized."

He added that necessary legal procedures are being followed in the seizure operation, in which the local police administration is cooperating.

Shubham was connected to an international network, as several things came to light during the investigation, including hawala transactions, and a close watch is being kept on several of his associates, police said.

However, Shubham is still at large, and efforts are being made to trace his current location. It is believed that he is hiding somewhere in a Gulf country, and police are working to cancel his passport. Several cases have been registered against him in Sonbhadra, Ghaziabad and Varanasi, after the seizure of a large consignment of narcotic cough syrup. So far, more than a dozen people have been arrested in the case, including Shubham's father, Bhola Jaiswal from Kolkata.

Notably, Sonbhadra police had recently seized property worth approximately Rs 28.50 crore of Bhola from the Mahmoorganj area of ​​Varanasi.

