Codeine Cough Syrup Case: UP SIT Seizes Rs Six Crore In Assets Of Prime Accused

Varanasi: Assets worth Rs six crore, including vehicles and bank accounts, of Shubham Jaiswal — the prime accused in the codeine cough syrup case — were seized by the Uttar Pradesh special investigation team (SIT) of from various parts of Varanasi on Saturday.

SIT in-charge Pranay Prasoon Srivastava said, "The seizures include immovable property in Shivpur Bharlai, five properties in Jagdishpur Pindra, and one in Mehroli, valued at around Rs 4.55 crore. Additionally, two cars and two-wheelers worth Rs 51 lakh, along with Rs 71 lakh in bank accounts, have been seized."

He added that necessary legal procedures are being followed in the seizure operation, in which the local police administration is cooperating.