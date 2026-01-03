ETV Bharat / state

Coconut Price Drop In Kerala Leaves Farmers Wary After High Returns In 2025

Kozhikode: If 2025 went down as a golden year for Kerala's coconut farmers with record breaking returns, the dawn of 2026 has put farmers in a state of bother. The price of raw coconuts has tumbled from an all-time high of Rs 78 per kg to Rs 55 per kg, returning to the levels last seen in November 2024.

Market analysts and traders are of the opinion that the downward trajectory is likely to continue for sometime. "The market is witnessing a steady inflow of produce even in retail sectors. As the harvest season peaks, arrivals will increase further," observed Hashim, a Kutiyadi-based trader. He noted that a return to pre-boom price levels would not be surprising given the current supply dynamics.

Analysts say that several factors have contributed to the sudden cooling of prices. The unprecedented price surge in 2025 had prompted landowners to revive neglected coconut groves, the yield of which is now entering the market. Additionally, a robust harvest in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, coupled with imports from Indonesia, has ended the supply crunch that drove up prices last year.

Raw coconut prices drop in Kerala (ETV Bharat)

It is worth mentioning here that the raw coconut prices hovered between Rs 23 per kg and Rs 26 per kg for over five years before climbing to Rs 39 per kg prior to the 2024 Onam season. A subsequent shortage by March 2025 saw prices skyrocketing and breaching all the previous records.