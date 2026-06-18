ETV Bharat / state

CJP Awaits Delhi Police's Clearance To Hold Another Protest At Jantar Mantar On June 20

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is preparing to stage another protest seeking Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged examination irregularities at Jantar Mantar on June 20 and has sought permission from the Delhi Police.

On June 17, CJP said they had completed all formalities and submitted the details of the proposed peaceful demonstration to the police.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said in a statement, "We have formally informed the Delhi Police for a peaceful demonstration at Jantar Mantar on June 20. Delhi Police said they will get back to us tomorrow morning. We are confident that the police will grant permission."

The outfit had issued a 'Chalo Dilli' call to supporters ahead of the proposed protest.

Earlier on June 6, CJP had held a protest at Jantar Mantar. During that protest, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke had announced that their agitation would continue across various states until the Education Minister resigned, adding that they would also stage a sit-in protest again at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.