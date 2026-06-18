CJP Awaits Delhi Police's Clearance To Hold Another Protest At Jantar Mantar On June 20
CJP says it is confident that Delhi Police will grant permission as all requisite formalities have been completed, reports ETV Bharat's Rahul Chauhan.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 1:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is preparing to stage another protest seeking Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged examination irregularities at Jantar Mantar on June 20 and has sought permission from the Delhi Police.
On June 17, CJP said they had completed all formalities and submitted the details of the proposed peaceful demonstration to the police.
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said in a statement, "We have formally informed the Delhi Police for a peaceful demonstration at Jantar Mantar on June 20. Delhi Police said they will get back to us tomorrow morning. We are confident that the police will grant permission."
The outfit had issued a 'Chalo Dilli' call to supporters ahead of the proposed protest.
Earlier on June 6, CJP had held a protest at Jantar Mantar. During that protest, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke had announced that their agitation would continue across various states until the Education Minister resigned, adding that they would also stage a sit-in protest again at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
Notably, Ladakh-based social activist Sonam Wangchuk had also participated in the June 6 protest. Addressing the gathering Wangchuk said, "I have come with a message of goodwill and peace. You all deserve congratulations for choosing this peaceful method of protest. You have chosen this issue to voice your grievances. We have come not merely to protest, but to make an earnest appeal. We hope the government will take positive action in the future. While there is talk of resignation, the focus should be on accountability. We are pleased with the government's decision, as there were skeptics who claimed this would never happen."
The social activist had asked why questions about education should not be raised. "We hope the government will take the right steps and fulfill our demands in the coming days. We will discuss how to take this movement forward," he said.
Wangchuk had also said that village schools are the factories of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) and urged that the children of all public representatives should attend government schools, stating that real systemic change would come when their children study in government schools rather than private ones.
Several student leaders from the JNU Students' Union, as well as office-bearers from AISA and SFI, were present on the stage during this protest.
CJP, which emerged from an online campaign, has been raising issues such as exam irregularities, education and recruitment delays, and demanding Education Minister's resignation.
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