Cockroach Janta Party's Mumbai Unit Holds Sit-In At Azad Maidan To Support CJP-Sonam Wangchuk Protest
The protesters demanded resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over recent paper leaks.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST
Mumbai: The Cockroach Janta Party's Mumbai unit on Thursday held a sit-in at Azad Maidan here to support the parody outfit's ongoing protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to demand education and examination reforms besides Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
The agitation is aimed to bring about transparency in the Indian education system and establish a corruption-free examination process. A large number of youths were seen participating in this protest, which began at 10:00 AM on Thursday. A demand was raised that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis or Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should visit the protest site at Azad Maidan.
Students made the Azad Maidan area reverberate with slogans such as "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," "Vande Mataram," "Jai Bhim," "Inquilab Zindabad," "Dada Bhuse Resign," and "Dharmendra Kadam Resign." A large number of ordinary students spontaneously participated in the protest to show their support.
A heavy police force was deployed in the Azad Maidan area to ensure the protest remained peaceful and orderly. According to the police administration, permission was granted for the protest to continue until 4:00 PM, and the protesters have extended full cooperation to the police.
Pranay Ahire, Core Committee Member, CJP said that while the freedom fighters' battle was against the British, “our fight is against thieves. We demand that the Chief Minister visit our protest site in Mumbai”.
“Dharmendra Pradhan (at the Centre) and Dada Bhuse (in the state) must resign from their posts as Education Ministers. This government is playing with the future of the youth. We demand the resignation of the concerned ministers, who are responsible for the recurring paper leaks”.
“If Dharmendra Pradhan does not resign at the Centre, we will demand the resignations of Narendra Modi and Devendra Fadnavis,” said Aamir Kazi, Secretary, of the Maharashtra unit of the All India Students' Federation(AISF).
Amol Ashwekar, the outfit's Organizer said that there is widespread public outrage in Mumbai over the recurring examination paper leaks.
“The city's youth have gathered at Azad Maidan, and we are delighted to see this. The anger among the youth is directed at the education system”.
Bharat Surve, a parent, who joined today's protest, said, “As a parent myself, I have come here to support this protest. If we do not oppose the government today, the future generation will not be properly shaped. Those responsible for these events must accept accountability and resign”.
The CJP's protest continued for the 27th straight day at Jantar Mantar where Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the last 19 days. While leaders across political spectrum have turned up at the protest site to express solidarity with the CJP and Wangchuk, the Central Government has not yet taken any notice of it.
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