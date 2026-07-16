ETV Bharat / state

Cockroach Janta Party's Mumbai Unit Holds Sit-In At Azad Maidan To Support CJP-Sonam Wangchuk Protest

Mumbai: The Cockroach Janta Party's Mumbai unit on Thursday held a sit-in at Azad Maidan here to support the parody outfit's ongoing protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to demand education and examination reforms besides Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

The agitation is aimed to bring about transparency in the Indian education system and establish a corruption-free examination process. A large number of youths were seen participating in this protest, which began at 10:00 AM on Thursday. A demand was raised that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis or Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should visit the protest site at Azad Maidan.

Cockroach Janta Party's Mumbai Unit Holds Sit-In At Azad Maidan To Support CJP-Sonam Wangchuk Protest (ETV Bharat)

Students made the Azad Maidan area reverberate with slogans such as "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," "Vande Mataram," "Jai Bhim," "Inquilab Zindabad," "Dada Bhuse Resign," and "Dharmendra Kadam Resign." A large number of ordinary students spontaneously participated in the protest to show their support.

A heavy police force was deployed in the Azad Maidan area to ensure the protest remained peaceful and orderly. According to the police administration, permission was granted for the protest to continue until 4:00 PM, and the protesters have extended full cooperation to the police.

Pranay Ahire, Core Committee Member, CJP said that while the freedom fighters' battle was against the British, “our fight is against thieves. We demand that the Chief Minister visit our protest site in Mumbai”.