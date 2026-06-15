Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke Slapped During Protest In Rajasthan's Jaipur
Four youths have been detained in this connection even as police are investigating the matter, said a police officer.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 6:11 PM IST|
Updated : June 15, 2026 at 7:11 PM IST
Jaipur: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke was allegedly slapped by some people during a protest in Jaipur on Monday.
Police said Dipke was slapped while supporters carried him on their shoulders during the agitation. Four youths have been detained in this connection, even as police are investigating the matter, said a police officer. The incident occurred at Shaheed Smarak where a large number of youths had gathered to protest over issues such as the alleged NEET paper leak and unemployment.
According to police and eyewitnesses, as Dipke arrived at the protest site and was being carried on supporters' shoulders, some youths in the crowd allegedly slapped him. Following the incident, his supporters caught hold of the accused and assaulted them before the police intervened. The police later detained two youths in connection with the incident, officials said.
One of the accused, detained by police, said, "Abhijeet is misleading the youth; the paper leak is just an excuse. I am from Jaipur, a nationalist, and have no affiliation with any party. I am a nationalist."
In a post on X, Dipke condemned the assault. He said, "Physical attacks are a sign of fear and cowardice. We will continue to raise our voices peacefully. I am a follower of Gandhi and Ambedkar, and I will keep fighting this battle with peace and love. PS: Dharmendra Pradhan must resign!"
Along with Dipke, the youth at the protest site raised slogans and protested against the Central government. The protest, which began at 3 pm, included representatives from various social organisations, who unanimously demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Jaipur is all set for today’s peaceful protest.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 15, 2026
3 PM, Shaheed Smarak pic.twitter.com/C0CNWvqEBg
Tejaswini, a protester, said, "The education system in the country has deteriorated. Students take exams, but the papers are leaked. The government is not taking any action. We demand the resignation of the Union Minister, because he is responsible. If the government doesn't take responsibility, then who will?"
Physical attacks are a sign of fear and cowardice.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 15, 2026
We will continue to raise our voices peacefully. I am a follower of Gandhi and Ambedkar, and I will keep fighting this battle with peace and love.
PS: Dharmendra Pradhan must resign!
Another protester, Shiv Meena, said corruption is rampant in CBSE and SSC. "If anyone raises their voice, they are being suppressed unfairly. The ED and CBI are being misused. In 2014, the youth had formed the government of Narendra Modi and BJP, but now it seems that the time has come to oust the government from power," he said.
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