ETV Bharat / state

Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke Slapped During Protest In Rajasthan's Jaipur

Jaipur: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke was allegedly slapped by some people during a protest in Jaipur on Monday.

Police said Dipke was slapped while supporters carried him on their shoulders during the agitation. Four youths have been detained in this connection, even as police are investigating the matter, said a police officer. The incident occurred at Shaheed Smarak where a large number of youths had gathered to protest over issues such as the alleged NEET paper leak and unemployment.

According to police and eyewitnesses, as Dipke arrived at the protest site and was being carried on supporters' shoulders, some youths in the crowd allegedly slapped him. Following the incident, his supporters caught hold of the accused and assaulted them before the police intervened. The police later detained two youths in connection with the incident, officials said.

CJP founder Abjijeet Dipke was slapped during a protest in Jaipur (ETV Bharat)

One of the accused, detained by police, said, "Abhijeet is misleading the youth; the paper leak is just an excuse. I am from Jaipur, a nationalist, and have no affiliation with any party. I am a nationalist."