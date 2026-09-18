Cockroach Janata Party Launches Campaign Targeting Dilapidated Schools in Rajasthan's Tribal Belts
Ashutosh Ranka, co-convener of the Cockroach Janata Party, said that through this campaign, the party will monitor investments aimed at improving schools in these regions.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 2:52 AM IST
Jaipur: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has announced the launch of a new campaign addressing the issue of dilapidated school buildings and the dismal state of education in tribal areas of Rajasthan. Following the party's nationwide 'Fix the Schools' (School Theek Karo) campaign, this initiative will now be extended to the state's tribal regions starting from Friday, September 18.
Ashutosh Ranka, co-convener of the Cockroach Janata Party, declared the launch of this initiative during a press conference on Friday. He said that after the nationwide 'Fix the Schools' campaign, CJP has decided to focus on the tribal areas. Through this campaign, the party will monitor investments aimed at improving schools in these regions. Furthermore, any negligence regarding the safety of school buildings or student amenities will be highlighted prominently.
He claimed that children in many tribal areas still struggle for basic amenities. “Several children have lost their lives in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. In Jhalawar, too, seven tribal children died on July 25, 2025, when a school roof collapsed. Reports indicate that many schools in tribal areas continue to operate out of dilapidated buildings,” Ranka said. He claimed that after some school buildings were shut down, children are being taught in tents or open spaces.
'Tribal children have dreams just like other children'
Deepak Baliyan of the Cockroach Janata Party stated that the organisation's team would visit all tribal areas in the state. Tribal children share the same dreams as other children across the country, and their parents also hope for a better future for them, he said.
He further explained that during the campaign, the CJP team would visit schools and villages to interact with local residents. They will also investigate the discrepancies between the facilities recorded in government documents and those actually available in the schools.
Baliyan added that the CJP would subsequently demand that tribal children be granted the right to equal education and be provided with essential basic amenities in schools. If these demands are ignored, the Cockroach Janata Party will launch a nationwide agitation regarding this issue in the future, he threatened.
Regarding the condition of schools in the state, Ranka stated that they had requested information about "good schools" from education minister Madan Dilawar so that the 'Cockroach Janata Party' could visit and inspect the facilities. However, the list of schools has not been provided to them to date. The organisation also wishes to visit schools that offer superior sports and other amenities for students, but the Education Minister is unwilling to engage in dialogue on this matter, Ranka added.
Audit of over 15,000 schools nationwide
Meanwhile, Ranka noted that a "Fix the Schools" campaign was launched nationwide on August 15. Under this initiative, audits of more than 15,000 schools have been conducted. Volunteers from the Cockroach Janata Party, along with parents and other citizens, assessed the condition of these schools.
He claimed that following the campaign, governments in several states have initiated action regarding dilapidated school buildings. More than 500 schools in Rajasthan were also audited as part of the campaign. The organisation prioritised highlighting the condition of certain schools, prompting the Rajasthan government to release a roadmap worth ₹12,500 crore for the repair of dilapidated school buildings over the next three years.
Announcement to light 'Aashirwad' (blessing) lamps
Additionally, regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Ranka announced that a programme to light 'Aashirwad' lamps in schools and colleges is being organised from September 17 to October 17. The Cockroach Janata Party will also spearhead the initiative by lighting lamps during this event. He stated that lamps would be lit at the schools inspected in the coming days.
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