ETV Bharat / state

Cockroach Janata Party Launches Campaign Targeting Dilapidated Schools in Rajasthan's Tribal Belts

Jaipur: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has announced the launch of a new campaign addressing the issue of dilapidated school buildings and the dismal state of education in tribal areas of Rajasthan. Following the party's nationwide 'Fix the Schools' (School Theek Karo) campaign, this initiative will now be extended to the state's tribal regions starting from Friday, September 18.

Ashutosh Ranka, co-convener of the Cockroach Janata Party, declared the launch of this initiative during a press conference on Friday. He said that after the nationwide 'Fix the Schools' campaign, CJP has decided to focus on the tribal areas. Through this campaign, the party will monitor investments aimed at improving schools in these regions. Furthermore, any negligence regarding the safety of school buildings or student amenities will be highlighted prominently.

He claimed that children in many tribal areas still struggle for basic amenities. “Several children have lost their lives in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. In Jhalawar, too, seven tribal children died on July 25, 2025, when a school roof collapsed. Reports indicate that many schools in tribal areas continue to operate out of dilapidated buildings,” Ranka said. He claimed that after some school buildings were shut down, children are being taught in tents or open spaces.

'Tribal children have dreams just like other children'

Deepak Baliyan of the Cockroach Janata Party stated that the organisation's team would visit all tribal areas in the state. Tribal children share the same dreams as other children across the country, and their parents also hope for a better future for them, he said.

He further explained that during the campaign, the CJP team would visit schools and villages to interact with local residents. They will also investigate the discrepancies between the facilities recorded in government documents and those actually available in the schools.

Baliyan added that the CJP would subsequently demand that tribal children be granted the right to equal education and be provided with essential basic amenities in schools. If these demands are ignored, the Cockroach Janata Party will launch a nationwide agitation regarding this issue in the future, he threatened.