Cockfightings Across Andhra See Bets Worth Crores, Gambling & Attendance Of Public Representatives
Despite repeated warnings from the authorities, the events were conducted freely, with thousands of people from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, and Tamil Nadu flocking together.
Published : January 15, 2026 at 4:44 PM IST
Eluru/Kakinada/ Machilipatnam: On the very first day of the Sankranthi festival, the roosters took to the arena like warriors. With sharp knives tied to their legs, they fought fiercely, defeated rivals, and turned their owners into instant winners. Across the combined West Godavari, East Godavari, and Krishna districts of Andhra Pradesh, cockfighting and gambling were organised openly, with crores of rupees changing hands.
Despite repeated warnings from authorities that strict action would be taken against illegal cockfighting, the events were conducted freely, joined by thousands of people from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, and Tamil Nadu. Alongside cockfighting, gambling like Gundata, Kothamukka, Andar Baahar and Kai Raja Kai were also held.
In the combined West Godavari district, cockfighting began from midnight on Tuesday itself. With thousands of visitors arriving in cars, traffic chaos was witnessed near the arenas. Fights were held in Duggirala, Mirzapuram, Chebrolu, Gollagudem, Koyyalagudem, Kaikaluru, Kalidindi, Mudinepalli, Chintalapudi, Polavaram, and in the delta areas of Bhimavaram, Palakollu, Narasapuram, Tadepalligudem and Tanuku.
Public Representatives Participated
Several public representatives were seen at the arenas, including MLAs Patsamatla Dharmaraju, Chirri Balaraju, Chintamaneni Prabhakar, Kamineni Srinivas, deputy speaker Raghurama Krishna Raju, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, MP Sana Satish Babu and Telangana MLAs Kanakaiah and Adinarayana.
The Mirzapuram arena, set up for the first time in Eluru, attracted thousands of spectators. Heavy crowds were also seen at Duggirala, Pedamiram, I Bhimavaram, Narasapuram Weavers Colony, Annavaram, Eedepalli and Bhujabalapatnam. There were also reports that casino-style gambling was planned in some delta areas. However, organisers reportedly withdrew after noticing police and revenue officials in plain clothes.
Rs 100 Crore Changed Hands
In the undivided East Godavari district, cockfighting was held in over 90 arenas on Wednesday alone. Officials estimate that nearly 10,000 bets were placed and more than Rs 100 crore changed hands through cockfighting and gambling activities. At the large arena in Muramalla under the I Polavaram mandal, 25 fights were conducted in a single day.
Bets ranged from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. One Rs 50 lakh bet was decided in just 39 seconds, and the son of Telangana MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy won one of the high-value bets. In the same premises, two more arenas hosted over 70 rooster fights. Cockfighting events were inaugurated in some places with bladeless roosters by Mummidivaram MLA and Government Whip Datla Subbaraju (Buchibabu), Kothapeta MLA Bandaru Satyananda Rao, and former MLA SVS Varma in Pithapuram. In other locations, followers of political leaders supervised the events.
Gambling Bigger Than Cockfighting
In the undivided Krishna district, gambling activities surpassed cockfighting in terms of money flow. Betting games like Kothamukka, Gundata, Lona Bayata, and Kai Raja Kai were organised in Vijayawada Rural, Uppuluru, Kesarapalli, Vissannapeta, Edupugallu, Godavarru, Tiruvuru, Kankipadu, Akunuru, Katuru, Gudlavalleru, Gudivada, and Machilipatnam. At Kesarapalli in Gannavaram, three cars were displayed as prizes to attract gamblers.
