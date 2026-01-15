ETV Bharat / state

Cockfightings Across Andhra See Bets Worth Crores, Gambling & Attendance Of Public Representatives

Eluru/Kakinada/ Machilipatnam: On the very first day of the Sankranthi festival, the roosters took to the arena like warriors. With sharp knives tied to their legs, they fought fiercely, defeated rivals, and turned their owners into instant winners. Across the combined West Godavari, East Godavari, and Krishna districts of Andhra Pradesh, cockfighting and gambling were organised openly, with crores of rupees changing hands.

Despite repeated warnings from authorities that strict action would be taken against illegal cockfighting, the events were conducted freely, joined by thousands of people from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, and Tamil Nadu. Alongside cockfighting, gambling like Gundata, Kothamukka, Andar Baahar and Kai Raja Kai were also held.

In the combined West Godavari district, cockfighting began from midnight on Tuesday itself. With thousands of visitors arriving in cars, traffic chaos was witnessed near the arenas. Fights were held in Duggirala, Mirzapuram, Chebrolu, Gollagudem, Koyyalagudem, Kaikaluru, Kalidindi, Mudinepalli, Chintalapudi, Polavaram, and in the delta areas of Bhimavaram, Palakollu, Narasapuram, Tadepalligudem and Tanuku.

Public Representatives Participated

Several public representatives were seen at the arenas, including MLAs Patsamatla Dharmaraju, Chirri Balaraju, Chintamaneni Prabhakar, Kamineni Srinivas, deputy speaker Raghurama Krishna Raju, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, MP Sana Satish Babu and Telangana MLAs Kanakaiah and Adinarayana.

The Mirzapuram arena, set up for the first time in Eluru, attracted thousands of spectators. Heavy crowds were also seen at Duggirala, Pedamiram, I Bhimavaram, Narasapuram Weavers Colony, Annavaram, Eedepalli and Bhujabalapatnam. There were also reports that casino-style gambling was planned in some delta areas. However, organisers reportedly withdrew after noticing police and revenue officials in plain clothes.