ETV Bharat / state

Cocaine Worth Rs 4.26 Crore Seized From Rajdhani Express In Maharashtra's Nagpur, One Held

Nagpur: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday busted an inter-state drug trafficking racket and seized 853 grams of cocaine worth an estimated Rs 4.26 crore from Hazrat Nizamuddin-Bengaluru Rajdhani Express.

According to the DRI, the operation was carried out by its Nagpur Regional Unit of the Mumbai Zone based on specific intelligence inputs. Acting on the tip-off, DRI officers intercepted a woman travelling on Train No 22692 Hazrat Nizamuddin – KSR Bengaluru Rajdhani Express when it passed through Nagpur railway station.

Officials said the woman was suspected of carrying narcotic substances in her luggage. The officials boarded the train at Nagpur and requested the woman to deboard for further examination. She subsequently got down at Ajni railway station, where a detailed search was conducted.

During the inspection, the officials found two shampoo bottles in her luggage that appeared unusually heavy. Upon closer examination, the liquid contents were drained, leading to the recovery of 50 yellow-coloured sealed capsules hidden inside.