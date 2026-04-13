Cocaine Worth Rs 4.26 Crore Seized From Rajdhani Express In Maharashtra's Nagpur, One Held
The contraband was being smuggled in shampoo bottles. The bottles contained 853 grams of cocaine worth over Rs 4 crore.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST
Nagpur: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday busted an inter-state drug trafficking racket and seized 853 grams of cocaine worth an estimated Rs 4.26 crore from Hazrat Nizamuddin-Bengaluru Rajdhani Express.
According to the DRI, the operation was carried out by its Nagpur Regional Unit of the Mumbai Zone based on specific intelligence inputs. Acting on the tip-off, DRI officers intercepted a woman travelling on Train No 22692 Hazrat Nizamuddin – KSR Bengaluru Rajdhani Express when it passed through Nagpur railway station.
Officials said the woman was suspected of carrying narcotic substances in her luggage. The officials boarded the train at Nagpur and requested the woman to deboard for further examination. She subsequently got down at Ajni railway station, where a detailed search was conducted.
During the inspection, the officials found two shampoo bottles in her luggage that appeared unusually heavy. Upon closer examination, the liquid contents were drained, leading to the recovery of 50 yellow-coloured sealed capsules hidden inside.
Each capsule was filled with cocaine powder. As soon as preliminary tests confirmed the substance to be a narcotic, officials seized the consignment. The black-market value of the seized cocaine is estimated to be approximately Rs 4.26 crore. A case has been registered under NDPS Act, and the woman has been placed under arrest. Officials said the woman was produced before the Holiday Court in Nagpur on April 12, which remanded her to judicial custody.
The DRI further stated that investigations are underway to identify the wider network involved in the trafficking operation and ascertain the source and intended destination of the contraband.
In recent times, the DRI Nagpur team has been conducting a series of relentless operations against drug mafias. The dismantling of a Mephedrone manufacturing unit in Wardha, the seizure of a massive consignment of Ganja at the Bhagemari toll plaza, and operations carried out in Bhilai and Amravati have collectively shaken the interstate drug syndicate to its core.
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