Cocaine Shipment To Kashmir Poultry Farm Uncovers Extramarital Affair And A Sinister Plot
A drugs consignment from Kanpur addressed to a poultry farm in Kashmir has led police to a sensational extramarital affair and a sinister plot.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
Srinagar: A married man with three children, drugs and an extramarital relationship with a 27-year-old newlywed woman is what police found behind a plot to frame his paramour’s husband in a narcotics case in Kashmir.
The government employee Tariq Ahmad Sofi hailing from Srinagar’s Zainakote was arrested after Ganderbal police found him behind a narcotics consignment that came all the way from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur to Kashmir. The 51-year-old is married with three children with the eldest son graduated from college.
The Police and Anti-narcotics task force got a tip off last week about shipment of contraband through the postal service in Ganderbal district. Subsequently, a case was filed and a trap was laid to catch the man red-handed in whose name the parcel had arrived.
“The parcel contained a powder-like substance. On FSL testing, it turned out to be 4-kilogram cocaine. Also, it contained psychotropic drugs and cannabis,” said police.
The consignment was addressed to a man running a poultry farm and he expected them to be poultry samples. During investigation, police found him clean with no prior involvement in narcotics.
“During scrutiny of his phone, we came across a Saudi phone number in his contacts. The man told us he received calls from the number warning him against marrying his would-be wife,” investigators told ETV Bharat.
That is what led police to focus their probe into the marriage of the newlywed couple. The couple married more than a month ago and both were living together.
The woman's phone records led police to Tariq Ahmad Sofi, who had sent the consignment through his friend in Uttar Pradesh.
“Both conspired and plotted sending the drug consignment to the poultry businessman through Ahmad’s friend in Uttar Pradesh to continue the relationship,” disclosed the officials.
Officials said they were in a relationship for the last 5-6 years when Ahmad was posted in Ganderbal. But the woman continued the relationship even after the marriage.
“She met him twice after marriage and they were talking on phone regularly,” the official said. “But Ahmad found her husband was a hurdle to their relationship and they wanted to clear the way by putting him in jail.”
But officials believe it was sheer luck and use of mind by investigators that saved an innocent husband.
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