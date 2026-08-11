ETV Bharat / state

Cocaine Shipment To Kashmir Poultry Farm Uncovers Extramarital Affair And A Sinister Plot

Srinagar: A married man with three children, drugs and an extramarital relationship with a 27-year-old newlywed woman is what police found behind a plot to frame his paramour’s husband in a narcotics case in Kashmir.

The government employee Tariq Ahmad Sofi hailing from Srinagar’s Zainakote was arrested after Ganderbal police found him behind a narcotics consignment that came all the way from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur to Kashmir. The 51-year-old is married with three children with the eldest son graduated from college.

The Police and Anti-narcotics task force got a tip off last week about shipment of contraband through the postal service in Ganderbal district. Subsequently, a case was filed and a trap was laid to catch the man red-handed in whose name the parcel had arrived.

“The parcel contained a powder-like substance. On FSL testing, it turned out to be 4-kilogram cocaine. Also, it contained psychotropic drugs and cannabis,” said police.

The consignment was addressed to a man running a poultry farm and he expected them to be poultry samples. During investigation, police found him clean with no prior involvement in narcotics.

“During scrutiny of his phone, we came across a Saudi phone number in his contacts. The man told us he received calls from the number warning him against marrying his would-be wife,” investigators told ETV Bharat.