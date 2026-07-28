ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand's Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park Records Its First Artificial Incubation Of Spectacled Cobra Eggs

Artificial incubation of Spectacled Cobra eggs has been done for the first time at Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park in Ranchi ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: The Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park in Ormanjhi in Ranchi has achieved a significant milestone in wildlife conservation with the successful artificial incubation of Spectacled Cobra (Naja Naja) eggs for the first time at the facility, resulting in the hatching of five healthy hatchlings.

The biological park has also recorded the birth of eight healthy Sand Boa hatchlings, further strengthening its ongoing reptile conservation and scientific breeding initiatives.

Dr Om Prakash Sahu, veterinarian at Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park, stated that the achievement marks an important advancement in the park’s conservation efforts and highlights the potential of scientific breeding and reptile management techniques in Jharkhand.

Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park in Ormanjhi, Ranchi (ETV Bharat)

According to Dr Om Prakash, seven Spectacled Cobra eggs were placed in a controlled artificial incubation system with carefully regulated temperature and humidity conditions. The eggs were monitored for nearly 70 to 72 days in accordance with established scientific protocols, after which five healthy hatchlings successfully emerged.

“This is the first instance of successful artificial incubation of Spectacled Cobra eggs at the park,” Dr Sahu said.

The entire incubation process was conducted under the supervision of Vivekananda Kumar, a zoologist and herpetologist associated with the biological park. The eggs were closely monitored and maintained under controlled environmental conditions to ensure optimal development.