Jharkhand's Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park Records Its First Artificial Incubation Of Spectacled Cobra Eggs
The park also recorded the birth of eight healthy Sand Boa hatchlings, further strengthening its ongoing reptile conservation
Published : July 28, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
Ranchi: The Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park in Ormanjhi in Ranchi has achieved a significant milestone in wildlife conservation with the successful artificial incubation of Spectacled Cobra (Naja Naja) eggs for the first time at the facility, resulting in the hatching of five healthy hatchlings.
The biological park has also recorded the birth of eight healthy Sand Boa hatchlings, further strengthening its ongoing reptile conservation and scientific breeding initiatives.
Dr Om Prakash Sahu, veterinarian at Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park, stated that the achievement marks an important advancement in the park’s conservation efforts and highlights the potential of scientific breeding and reptile management techniques in Jharkhand.
According to Dr Om Prakash, seven Spectacled Cobra eggs were placed in a controlled artificial incubation system with carefully regulated temperature and humidity conditions. The eggs were monitored for nearly 70 to 72 days in accordance with established scientific protocols, after which five healthy hatchlings successfully emerged.
“This is the first instance of successful artificial incubation of Spectacled Cobra eggs at the park,” Dr Sahu said.
The entire incubation process was conducted under the supervision of Vivekananda Kumar, a zoologist and herpetologist associated with the biological park. The eggs were closely monitored and maintained under controlled environmental conditions to ensure optimal development.
During the same period, the park also recorded the birth of eight Sand Boa hatchlings, which officials described as another notable achievement in its reptile breeding programme.
Zoo Director and IFS officer Jabbar Singh said the success demonstrates the importance of modern scientific management and conservation techniques in reptile breeding and conservation.
"The successful artificial incubation of snake eggs is the result of scientific methodology, dedicated teamwork and the park’s commitment to wildlife conservation. This achievement is a matter of pride for the institution and is expected to provide new momentum to reptile conservation, research and scientific breeding programmes in the future,” Jabbar Singh said.
He further added that the experience gained from this initiative would help strengthen future conservation and research efforts involving reptiles and other wildlife species.
The newly hatched Spectacled Cobra and Sand Boa hatchlings are currently under special observation at the biological park. Dr Om Prakash Sahu and other experts are closely monitoring their health, growth and behaviour to ensure proper development.
Officials confirmed that the hatchlings will continue to receive veterinary care and regular scientific monitoring.
The Forest Department stated that Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park will continue to promote scientific research and conservation initiatives aimed at protecting biodiversity and strengthening wildlife research and captive breeding programmes.
The successful artificial incubation of Spectacled Cobra eggs is being regarded as a significant advancement for reptile conservation efforts in Jharkhand and is expected to contribute to the development of improved scientific breeding techniques for reptiles in the state.
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