CoBRA Assistant Commandant Injured In IED Explosion In Jharkhand's Saranda

Chaibasa: The explosion of an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by CPI Maoists in Saranda under Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Sunday led to the serious injury of an assistant commandant of CoBRA, police said.

As per information from police headquarters, the explosion took place during an anti-Naxalite operation by the CoBRA battalion soldiers, and a helicopter has been sent from Ranchi to airlift the injured officer.

Confirming the incident, West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Renu said an assistant commandant suffered injury in the blast and is being airlifted to a hospital in Ranchi. "Such cowardly attacks by Naxalites have occurred in the past, resulting in the loss of many villagers. Following the incident, the security personnel surrounded the area and launched a massive search operation," Renu added.