Coastal Villages In West Godavari Battle Sea Erosion As Geo-Tube Protection Project Takes Shape
Published : January 27, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
Bhimavaram: “There was once a house here, a temple there, and vast stretches of coconut and casuarina plantations along the coast, everything has disappeared into the sea right before our eyes.” These are the words repeatedly heard in Chinamainavanilanka, Biyyaputippa, and Pedamainavanilanka villages of Narasapuram mandal in West Godavari district, where coastal erosion is threatening the very existence of several habitations.
Continuous battering by sea waves and the gradual encroachment of the ocean have resulted in entire villages being swallowed by the sea. To reduce the intensity of waves and provide relief to distressed coastal residents, a one-kilometre-long protective wall using Geo-tube technology is being constructed on an experimental basis in the region.
Initiative backed by Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Geo-tube technology has previously been implemented in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu to control coastal erosion. The same technology is now being deployed in West Godavari district. The project to prevent sea erosion in Pedamainavanilanka (PM Lanka) was initiated in 2022 following directions from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Although Rs 13.50 crore was sanctioned from the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds of Delight Company, the project did not take off earlier due to alleged negligence by the then YSRCP government. Based on expert recommendations and a model developed by IIT Madras, construction of a one-kilometre-long protection wall began in May last year as a pilot project in Pedamainavanilanka.
The work is being executed by Pune-based Garware Company, whose representatives said that 73 per cent of the project is expected to be completed by February.
Rising erosion since the 2004 tsunami
Since the 2004 tsunami, the intensity of sea waves along this coastline has increased, accelerating erosion in the Narasapuram region. Villages such as Chinnalanka and Pata Biyyaputippa have almost been submerged, while erosion continues in PM Lanka and KP Palem South.
During cyclones and other natural disasters in the Bay of Bengal, coconut and cashew plantations worth crores of rupees along the coast are being washed away. Residents point out that three years ago, the sea was nearly three kilometres away from PM Lanka, but it has now advanced to within one kilometre.
With a 19-kilometre-long coastline, West Godavari district faces severe erosion issues. As a result, the one-kilometre stretch was selected as a pilot project. Authorities said that based on its effectiveness, plans are in place to extend the protective measures to the remaining vulnerable areas.
How does Geo-tube technology works
The protective wall design was finalised after studying water flow velocity, wave intensity, and soil characteristics. The construction is being carried out in six phases, during which large tubes made of geotextile fabric (geo-tubes) are filled with sand and placed along the coastline to form a barrier of specified length and diameter.
On both sides of the geo-tube structure, gabion boxes (150×150 mm) made of polypropylene geosynthetic rope are filled with granite stones. The gaps between the boxes are packed with sandbags. A geotextile layer, followed by layers of stones and murrum (a type of soil), is then placed on top of the gabion boxes to strengthen the structure.
Officials and residents alike hope that the pilot project will prove effective in protecting coastal villages from further erosion and preventing the sea from claiming more land and livelihoods.
