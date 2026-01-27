ETV Bharat / state

Coastal Villages In West Godavari Battle Sea Erosion As Geo-Tube Protection Project Takes Shape

The one-kilometre stretch was selected as a pilot project and based on its effectiveness, plans are in place to extend the protective measures to the remaining vulnerable areas. ( ETV Bharat )

Bhimavaram: “There was once a house here, a temple there, and vast stretches of coconut and casuarina plantations along the coast, everything has disappeared into the sea right before our eyes.” These are the words repeatedly heard in Chinamainavanilanka, Biyyaputippa, and Pedamainavanilanka villages of Narasapuram mandal in West Godavari district, where coastal erosion is threatening the very existence of several habitations.

Continuous battering by sea waves and the gradual encroachment of the ocean have resulted in entire villages being swallowed by the sea. To reduce the intensity of waves and provide relief to distressed coastal residents, a one-kilometre-long protective wall using Geo-tube technology is being constructed on an experimental basis in the region.

The protective wall design was finalised after studying water flow velocity, wave intensity, and soil characteristics. (ETV Bharat)

Initiative backed by Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Geo-tube technology has previously been implemented in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu to control coastal erosion. The same technology is now being deployed in West Godavari district. The project to prevent sea erosion in Pedamainavanilanka (PM Lanka) was initiated in 2022 following directions from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Although Rs 13.50 crore was sanctioned from the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds of Delight Company, the project did not take off earlier due to alleged negligence by the then YSRCP government. Based on expert recommendations and a model developed by IIT Madras, construction of a one-kilometre-long protection wall began in May last year as a pilot project in Pedamainavanilanka.

The work is being executed by Pune-based Garware Company, whose representatives said that 73 per cent of the project is expected to be completed by February.