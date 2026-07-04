Coastal Erosion Sparks Panic In Odisha Village, Officials Asked To Conduct Detailed Study
Homes are being swallowed by the sea as villagers urge the administration to construct a seawall and stone embankment.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 2:50 PM IST|
Updated : July 4, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
Berhampur: Residents of Podampeta village in Odisha's Ganjam district are living under the constant threat of coastal erosion as the Bay of Bengal continues to inch closer, swallowing abandoned houses and eroding the shoreline.
The recurring phenomenon has left villagers fearing for their livelihoods. On Friday, a concrete house was swallowed by the sea and local residents said the problem has persisted for decades affecting thousands of people every year.
According to villagers, the house collapsed into the sea after being battered by powerful waves early in the morning, triggering panic among residents already living under the constant threat of advancing tides.
Residents have urged the district administration to implement permanent coastal protection measures, including the construction of a cement-concrete seawall and a stone embankment to prevent further erosion.
A meeting was held between local residents and district officials to discuss the crisis. Following the meeting, the district administration deputed a technical team to assess the situation. Officials said further action would be taken after the survey reports are submitted.
Ganjam Collector V Keerthi Vasan has directed revenue officials to assess the ground situation.
"The officials have been directed to conduct a detailed study with the support of technical experts. Based on the findings, a comprehensive proposal will be sent to the state government for long-term coastal protection measures," he said.
Chhatrapur MLA Krushna Chandra Nayak said that the attention of the government has been drawn to solve this problem which has been persisting for several years. He has written to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, seeking immediate financial assistance and long-term solutions to check coastal erosion.
A July 2022 paper published in Applied Ecology and Environmental Research notes that the observed sea level rise along the Odisha coast was 0.19 cm from from 1966 to 2015.
The paper projects that climate-induced sea levels rise (SLR) trend would be in the range of 4.15 to 9.09 cm for 2040, 13.71 to 37.73 cm for 2070, and 20.20 to 76.74 cm for 2100.
"Approximately 992.7 km2 area would be inundated due to 0.5 m SLR and 1720.1 km2 for 1 m SLR," the paper reads.
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