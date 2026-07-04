ETV Bharat / state

Coastal Erosion Sparks Panic In Odisha Village, Officials Asked To Conduct Detailed Study

Berhampur: Residents of Podampeta village in Odisha's Ganjam district are living under the constant threat of coastal erosion as the Bay of Bengal continues to inch closer, swallowing abandoned houses and eroding the shoreline.

The recurring phenomenon has left villagers fearing for their livelihoods. On Friday, a concrete house was swallowed by the sea and local residents said the problem has persisted for decades affecting thousands of people every year.

According to villagers, the house collapsed into the sea after being battered by powerful waves early in the morning, triggering panic among residents already living under the constant threat of advancing tides.

Residents have urged the district administration to implement permanent coastal protection measures, including the construction of a cement-concrete seawall and a stone embankment to prevent further erosion.

A meeting was held between local residents and district officials to discuss the crisis. Following the meeting, the district administration deputed a technical team to assess the situation. Officials said further action would be taken after the survey reports are submitted.

Ganjam Collector V Keerthi Vasan has directed revenue officials to assess the ground situation.