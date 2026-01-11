Coastal Andhra Sankranti 2026: Cockfights Surge To Over 450 Arenas In Godavari Districts
Published : January 11, 2026 at 3:34 PM IST
Amaravati/Eluru: Floodlights, LED screens, drone cameras, caravans, rainproof marquees, and German hanger tents for dining and entertainment. All these extravagant arrangements that rival an IPL cricket match are in full swing. These are not for cricket, but for the 'Kolla Premier League' (KPL), as the organisers are branding this year's high-stakes cockfight events set for Sankranti festivities across coastal Andhra Pradesh.
Preparations span West Godavari, Eluru, Konaseema, Krishna, Kakinada, NTR, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, and Anakapalli districts. Venues like Bhimavaram, Undi, Seesali, Akividu, Yalamanchili, Kalagampudi, Duggirala, Mirzapuram, and Muramalla boast arenas on 5-10 acres, with 2-3 acres for parking in orchards, layouts, and real estate plots near main roads.
In undivided West Godavari, arenas have surged from 150-200 last year to over 450 this Sankranti; Bhimavaram-Tadepalligudem route alone hosts 18 major ones within 14 km. Konaseema sees 200 arenas, with 5-6 per mandal, often backed by public representatives vying for permits as a prestige symbol.
High-Tech Arenas, Token Entry, and Family Entertainment
This time, organisers have introduced synthetic surfaces for cockfights to prevent rooster injuries, while galleries seat 4,000-5,000 spectators. Organisers issue special tokens for entry, providing food and soft drinks inside; bouncers manage crowds, and external LED screens keep outsiders engaged.
Arenas are now equipped with floodlights for night fights, and some venues like Tataguntla in NTR district host the "Kakatiya Premier League" as family events, with rooster fights sans knives, rangoli contests (offering silver-gold prizes), exhibitions, and Godavari food courts.
Hotel Boom and Crores in Bets
According to local businessmen, crowds from both Telugu states, Karnataka's Ballari-Kalaburagi, and Tamil Nadu have booked Bhimavaram, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, and Tanuku hotels almost a year ahead at Rs 30,000- Rs 50,000 per room for three days.
Vacant homes near aquaculture ponds and tents in hotel-scarce areas like Muramalla, Konaseema, are also providing accommodations for visitors.
According to organisers in Eluru, daily, 25-40 fights per arena see bets from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, plus side wagers in lakhs; They estimate that Peru-Myanmar roosters fetch Rs 2-4 lakh each. Cash-counting machines and staff handle crores changing hands over three days.
According to observers, elected representatives and local leaders back arenas, collecting Rs 5-20 lakh per major venue for "smooth conduct," plus shares from bets, gambling, and drinks.
