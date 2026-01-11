ETV Bharat / state

Coastal Andhra Sankranti 2026: Cockfights Surge To Over 450 Arenas In Godavari Districts

Amaravati/Eluru: Floodlights, LED screens, drone cameras, caravans, rainproof marquees, and German hanger tents for dining and entertainment. All these extravagant arrangements that rival an IPL cricket match are in full swing. These are not for cricket, but for the 'Kolla Premier League' (KPL), as the organisers are branding this year's high-stakes cockfight events set for Sankranti festivities across coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Preparations span West Godavari, Eluru, Konaseema, Krishna, Kakinada, NTR, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, and Anakapalli districts. Venues like Bhimavaram, Undi, Seesali, Akividu, Yalamanchili, Kalagampudi, Duggirala, Mirzapuram, and Muramalla boast arenas on 5-10 acres, with 2-3 acres for parking in orchards, layouts, and real estate plots near main roads.

One venue in Eluru district, Andhra Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

In undivided West Godavari, arenas have surged from 150-200 last year to over 450 this Sankranti; Bhimavaram-Tadepalligudem route alone hosts 18 major ones within 14 km. Konaseema sees 200 arenas, with 5-6 per mandal, often backed by public representatives vying for permits as a prestige symbol.

High-Tech Arenas, Token Entry, and Family Entertainment

This time, organisers have introduced synthetic surfaces for cockfights to prevent rooster injuries, while galleries seat 4,000-5,000 spectators. Organisers issue special tokens for entry, providing food and soft drinks inside; bouncers manage crowds, and external LED screens keep outsiders engaged.