Coast Guard Guides 985 Fishing Boats To Safety Ahead Of Cyclone In Bay of Bengal

Chennai: The Indian Coast Guard on Friday appealed to fishermen to return to the nearest harbour and said it has already shepherded 985 fishing boats from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry as a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclone.

To ensure the safety of seafarers and fishing communities, the Coast Guard’s Eastern Region has launched extensive outreach to those at sea.

"Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft over the sea, along with radar stations along the coasts, are alerting fishermen to exercise caution and requesting fishing vessels to return to the nearest harbour at the earliest," a press release said.