Coal Smuggling Case: ED Raids 20 Locations Across West Bengal
Published : November 25, 2025 at 12:31 PM IST
Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted simultaneous raids in around 20 locations across West Bengal on Monday in connection with an alleged coal smuggling and illegal mining racket. During the searches, ED recovered gold jewellery and cash worth around Rs nine crore and over 100 property documents.
Locations where the search operations were conducted include Kolkata, AK Block, CJ Block and CF Block of Bidhannagar, Raniganj in West Burdwan and Domjur in Howrah.
ED sleuths recovered at least Rs three crore in cash, gold ornaments worth around Rs six crore and documents of 120 properties in West Bengal. Officials believe that the recovered documents will provide information about the extensive financial transactions involved in illegal mining and coal smuggling. The investigators are now trying to probe into the network.
ED officials claim that those involved in this racket have made huge profits through coal smuggling and illegal mining. The profit amount has been transferred to various accounts to launder money, they added.
The investigators have now received details of several bank accounts. and probe is on to find out the extent to which these people are involved. The ED officials are also trying to find out the beneficiaries.
ED officials searched the residences of suspected coal traders. The main focus was on Narendra Kharka, a resident of Raniganj, known as a coal mafia of the area. Allegations against him include illegal rat hole digging, smuggling coal from abandoned mines and running a large racket.
After reaching Domjur in Howrah, a search was conducted at the house of a local coal trader Parvez Alam. Searches were also held at the house of Gopal Jhunjhunwala, an influential businessman in the CJ Block area of Bidhannagar.
According to ED sources, searches may continue at several more places. The agency is preparing a comprehensive report after examining the source of the recovered money and illegal assets.
