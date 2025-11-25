ETV Bharat / state

Coal Smuggling Case: ED Raids 20 Locations Across West Bengal

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted simultaneous raids in around 20 locations across West Bengal on Monday in connection with an alleged coal smuggling and illegal mining racket. During the searches, ED recovered gold jewellery and cash worth around Rs nine crore and over 100 property documents.

Locations where the search operations were conducted include Kolkata, AK Block, CJ Block and CF Block of Bidhannagar, Raniganj in West Burdwan and Domjur in Howrah.

ED sleuths recovered at least Rs three crore in cash, gold ornaments worth around Rs six crore and documents of 120 properties in West Bengal. Officials believe that the recovered documents will provide information about the extensive financial transactions involved in illegal mining and coal smuggling. The investigators are now trying to probe into the network.

ED officials claim that those involved in this racket have made huge profits through coal smuggling and illegal mining. The profit amount has been transferred to various accounts to launder money, they added.