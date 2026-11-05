ETV Bharat / state

Three Women Killed, Four Others Injured In Coal Pile Collapse In Jharkhand's Bokaro

Bokaro: Three women died, and four others were critically injured after a large pile of coal collapsed early Thursday morning at the Kathara Colliery of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) in the Bokaro district of Jharkhand, officials said. At the time of the incident, the individuals were at the colliery's stockyard, collecting coal to be used as fuel.

According to the officials, both the deceased and the injured are residents of nearby villages. The accident occurred at Stockyard No. 5 of the Kathara Colliery, located within the jurisdiction of the Kathara Outpost (OP) in the Bermo subdivision, they added. According to the information, a group of villagers arrived at the site to collect discarded coal for domestic use and as fuel.

Suddenly, a large pile of coal collapsed. "Six women and one man were caught in the collapse," officials said. They were all buried under the heavy debris. Upon receiving information about the incident, residents, police, and personnel from the CCL management arrived at the scene. Subsequently, a rescue operation was launched to pull those trapped under the debris.

Three of the women were found dead at the site. The four injured individuals were immediately taken to a local hospital. Given the severity of their condition, they have been referred to a larger hospital for advanced medical treatment. All three women were reportedly residents of Bandh Basti. Ravindra Singh, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bermo, has confirmed the incident.

Both the police and the CCL management are conducting an investigation, according to the officials. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the coal pile collapse. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over Kathara and the surrounding rural areas. The families of the deceased are inconsolable. Further details are awaited.