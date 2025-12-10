Coal India Chief Terms Dhanbad Gas Leak ‘Critical’, Urges Temporary Relocation
Coal India Chairman Sanoj Kumar Jha reviewed the gas leak situation in Dhanbad’s Kenduadih area, calling it highly dangerous.
Dhanbad: Coal India Chairman Sanoj Kumar Jha on Tuesday visited Kenduadih in Dhanbad to assess the situation arising from a toxic gas leak, terming the incident “extremely serious” and emphasising that temporary relocation of residents is essential to protect lives.
Accompanied by senior officials, Jha took stock of the entire affected belt and was briefed on the ongoing relief and rescue operations being handled by Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL). He issued a set of instructions to local authorities to step up response measures in view of the worsening conditions.
The Coal India Chairman said that the current situation is not good. “The gas levels are much higher than normal. In some places, the concentration of carbon monoxide gas is as high as 2000 parts per million (PPM). Therefore, the biggest and most important step right now is for the people in the affected area to temporarily move to a safe location to save their lives. Given this level of danger, relocating from the area is the only solution,” Jha said.
A sense of reassurance spread among locals after the Chairman’s visit. A ward representative said Jha assured that all efforts were being made to control the leak. “There was no mention of permanent displacement. He only appealed to us to move to relief camps, and most people agree this is necessary for now,” the representative said.
Efforts are underway to address the gas leak and find a technical solution, but this may take time. Officials also claimed that a thorough technical investigation of the entire matter is being conducted. Renowned and expert agencies from across the country are involved in this work. Solutions are being planned at both the short-term and long-term levels.
