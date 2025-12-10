ETV Bharat / state

Coal India Chief Terms Dhanbad Gas Leak ‘Critical’, Urges Temporary Relocation

Dhanbad: Coal India Chairman Sanoj Kumar Jha on Tuesday visited Kenduadih in Dhanbad to assess the situation arising from a toxic gas leak, terming the incident “extremely serious” and emphasising that temporary relocation of residents is essential to protect lives.

Accompanied by senior officials, Jha took stock of the entire affected belt and was briefed on the ongoing relief and rescue operations being handled by Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL). He issued a set of instructions to local authorities to step up response measures in view of the worsening conditions.

The Coal India Chairman said that the current situation is not good. “The gas levels are much higher than normal. In some places, the concentration of carbon monoxide gas is as high as 2000 parts per million (PPM). Therefore, the biggest and most important step right now is for the people in the affected area to temporarily move to a safe location to save their lives. Given this level of danger, relocating from the area is the only solution,” Jha said.