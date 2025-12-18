ETV Bharat / state

Coal India Chairman B Sairam Inspected Gas Leak Affected Kenduadih In Jharkhand's Dhanbad.

Dhanbad: Chairman of Coal India Limited (CIL) B Sairam on Thursday B Sairam, visited the gas-affected Kenduadih area in Putki Balihari Colliery under Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) on Thursday.

This was Sairam's first visit to BCCL since he assumed charge of Chairman of CIL. Sairam arrived in Dhanbad from Ranchi by road and inspected the Kenduadih gas leak-affected area. He was shown the work of delivering liquid nitrogen through a borehole after drilling on the guest house premises. He also spoke with a team of scientists to gain insight into the situation.

Sairam stated that the safety of the general public residing in the gas-affected area is a priority. He stated that in accordance with the instructions received from the Central and state governments, all types of relief work are being carried out in the gas-affected area.

Sairam stated that after the success of the ongoing relief work in the Kenduadih gas leak area, the techniques will be adopted in other colliery areas of Dhanbad to prevent similar situations from recurring. He stated that the method of dealing with toxic gas using liquid nitrogen is practised across the world. "Efforts are being made to gradually bring the situation under control," he said.