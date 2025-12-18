Coal India Chairman B Sairam Inspected Gas Leak Affected Kenduadih In Jharkhand's Dhanbad.
Sairam said safety of general public residing in the gas-affected area is a priority for Coal India Limited.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 7:25 PM IST
Dhanbad: Chairman of Coal India Limited (CIL) B Sairam on Thursday B Sairam, visited the gas-affected Kenduadih area in Putki Balihari Colliery under Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) on Thursday.
This was Sairam's first visit to BCCL since he assumed charge of Chairman of CIL. Sairam arrived in Dhanbad from Ranchi by road and inspected the Kenduadih gas leak-affected area. He was shown the work of delivering liquid nitrogen through a borehole after drilling on the guest house premises. He also spoke with a team of scientists to gain insight into the situation.
Sairam stated that the safety of the general public residing in the gas-affected area is a priority. He stated that in accordance with the instructions received from the Central and state governments, all types of relief work are being carried out in the gas-affected area.
Sairam stated that after the success of the ongoing relief work in the Kenduadih gas leak area, the techniques will be adopted in other colliery areas of Dhanbad to prevent similar situations from recurring. He stated that the method of dealing with toxic gas using liquid nitrogen is practised across the world. "Efforts are being made to gradually bring the situation under control," he said.
The chairman reviewed relief camps, medical facilities, and other support services while interacting with the local population to understand their concerns.
On December 10, former Coal India Chairman Sanoj Kumar Jha had visited Kenduadih to assess the situation arising from the toxic gas leak, terming the incident “extremely serious” and emphasising that temporary relocation of residents is essential to protect lives.
Accompanied by senior officials, Jha had taken stock of the entire affected belt and was briefed on the ongoing relief and rescue operations being handled by Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL). He had issued a set of instructions to local authorities to step up response measures in view of the worsening conditions.
