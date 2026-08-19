ETV Bharat / state

Coal India Arm BCCL Stops Mining At New Akashkinaree Colliery In Dhanbad After DGMS Directive

New Delhi: Coal India arm BCCL has stopped blasting and mining operations at New Akashkinaree Colliery in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, following a directive from the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS).

DGMS withdrew permission granted under the Coal Mines Regulations, 2017, with effect from August 17, 2026, pointing to safety concerns arising from land subsidence.

In a filing to the BSE, Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) said, "The Directorate General of Mines Safety, vide its communication dated 17.08.2026, has withdrawn the permission granted under the Coal Mines Regulations, 2017 for controlled deep-hole blasting in New Akashkinaree Colliery (NAKC) of Govindpur Area, BCCL."

The safety regulator has further directed that mining and blasting operations cannot resume in the area unless it provides written permission.