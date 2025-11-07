ETV Bharat / state

Coaching Centre Flooding Deaths: Delhi LG Approves Disciplinary Action Against Two Fire Officers

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved disciplinary action against two senior fire services officers in connection with the death of three students at a coaching centre in Rajinder Nagar area in July 2024, officials said.

The two 'Group A' officers, Vedpal and Udayveer Singh, were placed under suspension over the incident last year.

Earlier, a detailed inquiry conducted by the district magistrate (central) found them guilty of gross negligence. The inquiry report stated that they had inspected the coaching centre's premises on July 1, 2024, before issuing a fire safety certificate. During the inspection, they overlooked the basement being illegally used as a library.

The report pointed out that both officials were responsible for concealing that the basement was used as a library and based on their incorrect recommendation, the fire safety certificate was issued to the coaching centre on July 9.