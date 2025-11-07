ETV Bharat / state

Coaching Centre Flooding Deaths: Delhi LG Approves Disciplinary Action Against Two Fire Officers

On July 27, 2024, the basement of RAU's IAS Study Circle was flooded due to heavy rainfall, leading to the death of three students.

UPSC aspirants who were killed in Delhi coaching centre flooding (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 7, 2025 at 7:59 PM IST

2 Min Read
New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved disciplinary action against two senior fire services officers in connection with the death of three students at a coaching centre in Rajinder Nagar area in July 2024, officials said.

The two 'Group A' officers, Vedpal and Udayveer Singh, were placed under suspension over the incident last year.

Earlier, a detailed inquiry conducted by the district magistrate (central) found them guilty of gross negligence. The inquiry report stated that they had inspected the coaching centre's premises on July 1, 2024, before issuing a fire safety certificate. During the inspection, they overlooked the basement being illegally used as a library.

The report pointed out that both officials were responsible for concealing that the basement was used as a library and based on their incorrect recommendation, the fire safety certificate was issued to the coaching centre on July 9.

Based on the DM's probe report, the LG had suspended them last year. Now, Saxena has approved disciplinary action against the duo and directed the Directorate of Vigilance to ensure adherence to the stipulated timelines for completion of disciplinary proceedings

On July 27, 2024, the basement of RAU's IAS Study Circle in Rajinder Nagar area was flooded following heavy rainfall, leading to the death of three students, Tania Soni, Shreya Yadav and Navin Delvin, inside the library, while 17 others remains trapped for several hours. The incident sparked protests over alleged negligence of agencies in allowing the basement, which was meant for parking and storage, to be used as a library.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had also set up a committee to probe the incident.

