ETV Bharat / state

Coach Detaches From Delhi-Katra Express At Ludhiana, Passengers Stranded For Hours

Ludhiana: Passengers travelling on the Delhi-Katra Express faced anxious moments on Saturday after a sleeper coach detached from the train at Ludhiana Railway Station. No injuries were reported, but the incident disrupted services. Passengers were stranded for nearly two hours.

The Vaishno Devi-bound train had reached Ludhiana around 9 am. According to officials, the incident occurred shortly after the train began moving out of the station. A sudden jerk led to the separation of sleeper coach S2 from the rest of the train, forcing railway authorities to halt the service immediately.

Police officials said the coach became detached after the coupling between the engine and the remaining coaches failed.

"The Delhi-Katra Express was on its way to Katra and had stopped at Ludhiana Railway Station. When it started moving, coach S2 got separated due to a coupling failure between the engine and the coaches," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Sameer Verma said.

He added that the incident was reportedly linked to a welding failure. Police teams reached the spot to maintain law and order and assist passengers. "No one has been injured in the incident," Verma said.

Passengers Left Waiting