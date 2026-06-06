Coach Detaches From Delhi-Katra Express At Ludhiana, Passengers Stranded For Hours
Passengers faced long delays after a coupling failure separated a coach from the Vaishno Devi-bound Delhi-Katra Express at Ludhiana.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 3:58 PM IST
Ludhiana: Passengers travelling on the Delhi-Katra Express faced anxious moments on Saturday after a sleeper coach detached from the train at Ludhiana Railway Station. No injuries were reported, but the incident disrupted services. Passengers were stranded for nearly two hours.
The Vaishno Devi-bound train had reached Ludhiana around 9 am. According to officials, the incident occurred shortly after the train began moving out of the station. A sudden jerk led to the separation of sleeper coach S2 from the rest of the train, forcing railway authorities to halt the service immediately.
Police officials said the coach became detached after the coupling between the engine and the remaining coaches failed.
"The Delhi-Katra Express was on its way to Katra and had stopped at Ludhiana Railway Station. When it started moving, coach S2 got separated due to a coupling failure between the engine and the coaches," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Sameer Verma said.
He added that the incident was reportedly linked to a welding failure. Police teams reached the spot to maintain law and order and assist passengers. "No one has been injured in the incident," Verma said.
Passengers Left Waiting
The disruption left passengers waiting at the station for nearly two hours. Several travellers expressed frustration over the delay and the lack of basic facilities.
One of the passengers said, "We have been waiting here since morning. Every official keeps telling us the train will leave in half an hour, but it still hasn't moved. The train was already running late before reaching Ludhiana. There is neither drinking water nor any other arrangement for passengers, and we are being forced to wait here."
Passengers said the train had departed from Delhi around 2 am and was already behind schedule before the technical snag further delayed the journey.
Railway Officials Inspect Site
Senior railway officials rushed to the station and inspected the affected coach. Arrangements were also made for passengers while repair work was initiated.
Ferozepur Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Sanjeev Kumar said, "The incident took place this morning and our teams are at the spot. It is too early to comment on the exact cause, but efforts are underway to restore operations and rectify the problem at the earliest." Railway authorities later began work to reconnect the detached coach and resume the train's journey.
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