ETV Bharat / state

Co-existence And Not Human-Animal Conflict Is Way Forward, Say Wildlife Experts

By Shashank Laware

Amravati: The fear of leopards has gripped citizens in Maharashtra, be it Junnar, in Pune, Nashik or Amravati. This has yet again given rise to the human-animal conflict.

But not every part of Maharashtra is in the same dilemma. The number of leopards is only one aspect of the problem; other variables include their habitat, the food chain, human interference, and wildlife management, all of which are interlinked to the fear that leopards instil," Yadav Tarate Patil, a wildlife specialist and former member of the Maharashtra State Wildlife Board, told ETV Bharat.

He shared some crucial information about leopards, their habitat, and the people and wildlife conflict. The numbers, however, tell another story, of their numbers dwindling.

According to Yadav Tarte, in 1997, the Central Ministry of Tourism filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating there were 45,000 leopards in India. Since then, because of poaching and other reasons, their numbers have decreased drastically. In 2017, only 9,710 leopards remained in India.

Since then, the forest department has made many efforts to increase the population of leopards in India. From 2024-2025, approximately 14,000 leopards have been recorded in India. Of these, around 2,500 to 3,000 are in Madhya Pradesh, while Maharashtra has approximately 1,900 to 2,000 leopards. "When you compare these figures, it is evident that the leopard population has declined significantly," said Tarate Patil.

The Pohra Malkhed forest, which is close to Amravati city, is home to 35–40 leopards. Tarte Patil said, "Despite being so close to the city, there hasn't been a single instance of leopards from these forests harming people. However, that is not the case in Pune, Nashik, and Ahilyanagar, where the conflict between humans and leopards is seen to be more prominent." There are extensive sugarcane plantations in these three regions, which are thought to be a very safe habitat for leopards.

The habitat in these areas provide easy prey available to it, since wild boars and dogs also come into these sugarcane fields. Often, if a leopard and a human suddenly come face to face, the frightened leopard attacks the human. Such incidents have occurred in Junnar tehsil of Pune.