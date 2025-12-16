Co-existence And Not Human-Animal Conflict Is Way Forward, Say Wildlife Experts
Solutions to overcome the fear of leopards need to be taken from a regional perspective, says Yadav Tarate Patil.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 6:24 PM IST
By Shashank Laware
Amravati: The fear of leopards has gripped citizens in Maharashtra, be it Junnar, in Pune, Nashik or Amravati. This has yet again given rise to the human-animal conflict.
But not every part of Maharashtra is in the same dilemma. The number of leopards is only one aspect of the problem; other variables include their habitat, the food chain, human interference, and wildlife management, all of which are interlinked to the fear that leopards instil," Yadav Tarate Patil, a wildlife specialist and former member of the Maharashtra State Wildlife Board, told ETV Bharat.
He shared some crucial information about leopards, their habitat, and the people and wildlife conflict. The numbers, however, tell another story, of their numbers dwindling.
According to Yadav Tarte, in 1997, the Central Ministry of Tourism filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating there were 45,000 leopards in India. Since then, because of poaching and other reasons, their numbers have decreased drastically. In 2017, only 9,710 leopards remained in India.
Since then, the forest department has made many efforts to increase the population of leopards in India. From 2024-2025, approximately 14,000 leopards have been recorded in India. Of these, around 2,500 to 3,000 are in Madhya Pradesh, while Maharashtra has approximately 1,900 to 2,000 leopards. "When you compare these figures, it is evident that the leopard population has declined significantly," said Tarate Patil.
The Pohra Malkhed forest, which is close to Amravati city, is home to 35–40 leopards. Tarte Patil said, "Despite being so close to the city, there hasn't been a single instance of leopards from these forests harming people. However, that is not the case in Pune, Nashik, and Ahilyanagar, where the conflict between humans and leopards is seen to be more prominent." There are extensive sugarcane plantations in these three regions, which are thought to be a very safe habitat for leopards.
The habitat in these areas provide easy prey available to it, since wild boars and dogs also come into these sugarcane fields. Often, if a leopard and a human suddenly come face to face, the frightened leopard attacks the human. Such incidents have occurred in Junnar tehsil of Pune.
"If leopards trouble humans, that has to be dealt with. However, the idea that there is a widespread fear of leopards among humans throughout the state is a major misconception," said Tarate Patil.
"It usually establishes its domain in those areas. Wherever it finds food and water, a leopard lives confidently. Such leopards cannot be captured or driven away. However, leopards that have become a nuisance must be dealt with immediately by the forest department," said Tarate Patil.
Tarte Patil shared a recent example. He also cautioned against rumour-mongering because it only creates panic. "There was a recent rumour that a leopard had made its way to a village in the district of Amravati. The locals were afraid, and farmers stayed away from the fields," said Tarate Patil. For eight days in a row, a crew from the forest department and several wildlife enthusiasts patrolled the village and looked for footprints, but they were unable to locate any signs of a leopard.
"In my opinion, people shouldn't trust rumours. They should call the forest department or the helpline in 1926 if they indeed spot a leopard anywhere. Instead, people can even call upon local wildlife enthusiasts," he added.
In Madhya Pradesh, precautions have been taken to keep leopards in their natural environment by preventing excessive human intrusion. In some regions, deforestation has ceased, and the development of grasslands has taken precedence.
"Plenty of deer, rabbits, nilgai, and wild boars, which are the leopard's favorite prey are easily available in the grasslands. All these negative reports of threats posed by leopards would completely stop if the Maharashtra government were to prioritise the development of grasslands at the same level as Madhya Pradesh has done," said Tarate Patil. He believes co-existence has to take precedence over human versus animal conflict.
There are strict laws in place for the protection of wildlife. In order to safeguard wildlife, India passed the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. This law set schedules for different animals and classed them based on their needs. Tigers, lions, leopards, elephants, and rhinoceroses are all included in the first of the six schedules. The category with the highest level of protection is Schedule 1. Schedule 1 animals have the highest level of legal protection. According to Yadav Tarate Patil, "Leopards regulate the numbers of animals such as deer, wild boars, monkeys, and nilgai. The leopard is an ecological defender and a crucial part of biodiversity in preserving natural equilibrium."
According to the law, hunting, capturing, or injuring a leopard is a crime, punishable by a strict sentence of three to seven years imprisonment and a fine. The forest officials and wildlife experts urge, instead of killing leopards that pose a threat to humans, it is important to tranquilise them, capture them and release them back into their natural habitat. This can be done only by the forest rescue team. The Forest Department is obligated to protect leopards.
Read More