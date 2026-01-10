ETV Bharat / state

Co-Accused In Sexual Abuse Case Resigns As Kulgaon-Badlapur BJP Corporator

Following the results of the Kulgaon-Badlapur Municipal Council elections, five nominated corporators were declared as unopposed in the first meeting held on Friday in an auditorium of the new administrative building.

Apte is a co-accused in a case involving the sexual abuse of two minor female students from his school. Apte tendered his resignation to Thane District Collector Shrikrishna Panchal and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kulgaon-Badlapur Municipal Corporation through a letter. ETV Bharat is in possession of Apte's resignation letter.

Two candidates from the BJP, two from the Shiv Sena and one from the Nationalist Congress Party were declared as the winning candidates. Shockingly, Tushar Apte, from the BJP, was one of the two who were declared as corporators.

The case of sexual assault against Apte was reported in August 2024, after which, the citizens in Badlapur protested in anger by blocking suburban trains. The entire city of Badlapur was shut down. Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan had rushed to convince the protesters. However, they did not listen, and the Thane Police filed FIRs against 300 people for those protests.

School's Chairman Uday Kotwal and its secretary Tushar Apte were identified as defendants. A case was filed at the Badlapur East police station under Section 21(2) against the management of the school for neglecting to report the sexual assault case.

After 44 days, the police arrested Apte and Kotwal. However, both were granted bail within 48 hours in the second case against them by the special POCSO court in Kalyan. The matter is currently in the Special POCSO court.